Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Vale S.A. Investors (VALE)

Glancy
Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”), a global investors rights law
firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of
investors that acquired Vale S.A. (“Vale” or the “Company”)
(NYSE: VALE)
securities between April 13, 2018 and January 28, 2019,
inclusive (the “Class Period”). Vale investors have until March 29,
2019 to file a lead plaintiff motion.
If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss,
to participate.
On January 25, 2019, Reuters reported that a tailings dam burst at
Vale’s Feijão iron ore mine in Brazil, leaving hundreds of people
missing. According to the article, the mine was in the process of being
decommissioned. On this news, Vale’s stock fell over 15% during intraday
trading on January 28, 2019, thereby injuring investors.
The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the
Class Period Defendants made materially false and/or misleading
statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Vale had failed to
adequately assess the risk and damage potential of a dam breach at its
Feijão iron ore mine; (2) Vale’s programs to mitigate health and safety
incidents were inadequate; (3) consequently, several people were killed
and hundreds more were reported missing after Vale’s dam at its Feijão
mine was breached; and (4) as a result, defendants’ statements about its
business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and
misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.
If you purchased shares of Vale during the Class Period you may move the
Court no later than March 29, 2019 to ask the Court to
appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not
take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or
take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish
to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning
this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these
