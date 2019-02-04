Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Vale    VALE3   BRVALEACNOR0

VALE (VALE3)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Vale S.A. (VALE)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/04/2019 | 03:46pm EST

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the March 29, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors that purchased Vale S.A. (“Vale” or the “Company”) (NYSE: VALE) securities between April 13, 2018 and January 28, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”) Vale investors have until March 29, 2019 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On January 25, 2019, Reuters reported that a tailings dam burst at Vale’s Feijão iron ore mine in Brazil, leaving hundreds of people missing. According to the article, the mine was in the process of being decommissioned. On this news, shares of Vale fell $2.46, or 18% to close at $11.20 on January 28, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Vale had failed to adequately assess the risk and damage potential of a dam breach at its Feijão iron ore mine; (2) Vale’s programs to mitigate health and safety incidents were inadequate; (3) consequently, several people were killed and hundreds more were reported missing after Vale’s dam at its Feijão mine was breached; and (4) as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/GPM_LLP.

If you purchased shares of Vale, you may move the Court no later than March 29, 2019 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VALE
03:46pGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Act..
BU
02/01VALE : Brazil dam burst death toll rises to 115; 10 people added to list of miss..
AQ
02/01VALE : 01/31/2019 Vale updates on latest information about Brumadinho
PU
01/31VALE : in Talks on Payments to Brazil's Dam Disaster Victims -- Update
DJ
01/31LAW OFFICES OF HOWARD G. SMITH : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Acti..
BU
01/31VALE : Brazil dam burst death toll rises to 110; search goes on for 238
AQ
01/31THE LATEST : Death toll in Brazil dam collapse rises to 110
AQ
01/31VALE : Anger persists after Vale vows to make amends for Brazil dam disaster
AQ
01/31BRAZIL : Water around collapsed dam presents risk
AQ
01/31Glencore nears $500 million deal to buy iron ore from Brazil's CSN - sources
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 36 493 M
EBIT 2018 12 729 M
Net income 2018 10 661 M
Debt 2018 9 594 M
Yield 2018 6,41%
P/E ratio 2018 9,50
P/E ratio 2019 7,71
EV / Sales 2018 2,09x
EV / Sales 2019 1,96x
Capitalization 66 785 M
Chart VALE
Duration : Period :
Vale Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VALE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 16,6 $
Spread / Average Target 31%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Fábio Schvartsman Chief Executive Officer
Gueitiro Matsuo Genso Chairman
Luciano Siani Pires Chief Financial Officer
Oscar Augusto de Camargo Filho Director
Dan Antonio Marinho Conrado Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VALE-9.35%66 785
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED39.38%13 076
KUMBA IRON ORE LTD.24.57%8 244
NMDC LTD-1.55%4 222
FERREXPO PLC34.65%2 021
LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CORPORATION24.22%1 471
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.