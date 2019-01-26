Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Vale    VALE3   BRVALEACNOR0

VALE (VALE3)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Vale S.A. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/26/2019 | 04:58pm EST

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Vale S.A. (“Vale” or “the Company”) (NYSE: VALE) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Reuters reported that a dam had burst at Vale’s Feijao mine in Brazil on January 25, 2019. The incident left hundreds of people missing. This resulted in the Company’s shares falling more than 8% on the same day. Reuters reported on January 26, 2019, that the Brazilian National Mining Agency ordered Vale to suspend operations at the mine, and that prosecutors in the country asked that $1.3 billion worth of accounts belonging to Vale be frozen to pay damages.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VALE
04:58pINVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims A..
BU
02:01pVALE : Brazil fines Vale $66 million over mine dam burst
AQ
01:48pVALE Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Vale..
BU
12:40pVALE : 10 bodies recovered after a Brazilian dam burst, leaving hundreds missing
AQ
07:51aVALE : About 200 People Reported Missing After Mining Dam Collapses in Brazil, D..
AQ
02:37aVALE : Hundreds missing after Vale dam burst at Brazil mine, seven bodies found
AQ
01/25BRAZIL : 3 dead, 200 missing after mining dam collapse
AQ
01/25VALE : Around 200 People Missing, Seven Dead, After Dam Bursts in Brazil -- 2nd ..
DJ
01/25THE LATEST : 7 bodies recovered after Brazil mine collapse
AQ
01/25VALE : 200 reported missing after Brazil dam collapse
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 36 687 M
EBIT 2018 12 893 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 9 594 M
Yield 2018 5,50%
P/E ratio 2018 10,90
P/E ratio 2019 8,83
EV / Sales 2018 2,41x
EV / Sales 2019 2,27x
Capitalization 78 717 M
Chart VALE
Duration : Period :
Vale Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VALE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 17,5 $
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Fábio Schvartsman Chief Executive Officer
Gueitiro Matsuo Genso Chairman
Luciano Siani Pires Chief Financial Officer
Oscar Augusto de Camargo Filho Director
Dan Antonio Marinho Conrado Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VALE10.10%78 717
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED14.56%10 484
KUMBA IRON ORE LTD.6.48%6 895
NMDC LTD-6.56%4 039
FERREXPO PLC3.01%1 542
LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CORPORATION3.59%1 216
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.