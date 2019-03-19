LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 Investing In Vale S.A. To Contact The Firm

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, reminds
investors in Vale S.A. ("Vale" or the "Company")(NYSE:VALE)
March 29, 2019 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal
securities class action that has been filed against the Company.
If you invested in Vale stock or options between April 13, 2018 and January 28, 2019
The lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern
District of New York on behalf of all those who purchased Vale
securities between April 13, 2018 and January 28, 2019 (the "Class
Period"). The case, Rauch v. Vale S.A. et al., No.
19-cv-00526 was filed on January 28, 2019.
The lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated
federal securities laws by failing to disclose that: (1) Vale had failed
to adequately assess the risk and damage potential of a dam breach at
its Feijão iron ore mine; (2) Vale’s programs to mitigate health and
safety incidents were inadequate; (3) consequently, several people were
killed and hundreds more were reported as missing after Vale’s dam at
its Feijão iron ore mine was breached; and (4) as a result, Defendants’
statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were
materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all
relevant times.
On January 25, 2019, Reuters reported that Vale’s tailings dam had burst
at its Feijão iron ore mine. A "torrent of sludge tore through the
mine’s offices, including a cafeteria during lunchtime." Reuters also
reported that several people were killed and that rescuers were
searching for hundreds of others who were missing.
On this news, Vale's share price fell from $14.86 per share on January
24, 2019 to a closing price of $13.66 on January 25, 2019: a $1.20 or a
8.08% drop.
On January 28, 2019, Reuters reported "Brazil’s top prosecutor said on
Monday she will pursue criminal prosecutions after the collapse of a
tailings dam operated by mining giant Vale SA killed at least 58 people
and left hundreds missing, and that executives may be punished."
On this news, Vale's share price fell from $13.66 per share on January
25, 2019 to a closing price of $11.20 on January 28, 2019: a $2.46 or a
18.01% drop.
