VALE 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits against Vale S.A. - VALE

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, the former Attorney
General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors with large
financial interests that they have only until March 29, 2019 to
file lead plaintiff applications in securities class action lawsuits
against Vale S.A. (NYSE: VALE). Investor losses must relate to purchases
of the Company’s securities between April 11, 2017, and January 28,
2019. These actions are pending in the United States District Courts for
the Eastern and Southern Districts of New York.
What You May Do
If you purchased securities of Vale and would like to discuss your legal
rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for
your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact
KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email
(lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com),
or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-vale/
to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class
action by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and
just resolution, you must request this position by application to the
Court by March 29, 2019.
About the Lawsuit
On November 5, 2015, Brazilian authorities reported that a mine co-owned
by Vale had burst, killing dozens of people and devastating the local
community. Then, on January 28, 2019, news sources reported that
Brazilian authorities were pursuing criminal prosecutions and that
“Brazilian securities industry regulator CVM has opened a probe into
miner Vale SA’s filings,” both relating to the disaster.
On this news, the price of Vale’s shares plummeted.
About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
KSF, whose partners include the former Louisiana Attorney General
Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and
consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of
fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of
shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.
To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190325005848/en/