Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Vale    VALE3   BRVALEACNOR0

VALE (VALE3)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

VALE INVESTORS ALERT: Lieff Cabraser Announces Securities Class Action Against Vale S.A.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/08/2019 | 09:02am EST

The law firm of Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, LLP announces that class action litigation has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired the securities of Vale S.A. (“Vale” or the “Company”) (NYSE: VALE) between April 13, 2018 and January 28, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Vale securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court for appointment as lead plaintiff by no later than March 29, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your share of any recovery in the actions will not be affected by your decision of whether to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. You may retain Lieff Cabraser, or other attorneys, as your counsel in the actions.

Vale investors who wish to learn more about the litigation and how to seek appointment as lead plaintiff should click here or contact Sharon M. Lee of Lieff Cabraser toll-free at 1-800-541-7358.

Background on the Vale Securities Class Litigation

Vale, incorporated in Brazil and headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, is one of the world’s largest mining companies, and the top global producer of iron ore and nickel in the world. In 2015, the Fundão tailings dam, joint-owned by Vale and BHP Billiton Brasil Ltda., burst, flooding downstream communities and resulting in 19 fatalities and the worst environmental disaster in Brazilian history.

On January 25, 2019, Vale’s tailings dam at its Feijão iron ore mine in Brumadinho, Brazil collapsed, flooding Brumadinho and killing hundreds, with many still missing. Brazilian authorities have frozen $1.3 billion worth of Vale assets to pay for the damages.

The action alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Vale and certain of its senior executives made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business and its assessment of the risk and potential damage potential of a dam breach at its Feijão iron ore mine, as well as the adequacy of Vale’s programs to mitigate health and safety incidents. The scope of Vale’s misstatements are magnified by public commitments to keep its workplace safe and to minimize environmental damage following the 2015 Fundão dam collapse. On news of the dam collapse, the price of Vale’s American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) declined by $2.46 per share, or 18%, over the next 3 trading days to close at $11.20 on January 28, 2019, eliminating more than $2.5 billion in shareholder value.

About Lieff Cabraser

Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, LLP, with offices in San Francisco, New York, and Nashville, is a nationally recognized law firm committed to advancing the rights of investors and promoting corporate responsibility.

The National Law Journal has recognized Lieff Cabraser as one of the nation’s top plaintiffs’ law firms for fourteen years. In compiling the list, the National Law Journal examines recent verdicts and settlements and looked for firms “representing the best qualities of the plaintiffs’ bar and that demonstrated unusual dedication and creativity.” Law360 has selected Lieff Cabraser as one of the Top 50 law firms nationwide for litigation, highlighting our firm’s “laser focus” and noting that our firm routinely finds itself “facing off against some of the largest and strongest defense law firms in the world.” In late 2016, Benchmark Litigation named Lieff Cabraser one of the “Top 10 Plaintiffs’ Firms in America.”

For more information about Lieff Cabraser and the firm’s representation of investors, please visit http://www.lieffcabraser.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VALE
09:02aVALE INVESTORS ALERT : Lieff Cabraser Announces Securities Class Action Against ..
BU
06:40aArcelorMittal Evacuates Residents Around Brazil Serra Azul Mine
DJ
06:15aVALE : 02/08/2019 Vale informs on the interdiction of a part of the waste water ..
PU
06:15aVALE : 02/08/2019 Vale informs about tailings dam risk report
PU
06:15aVALE : Correction to Vale Dam Story
DJ
05:36aVALE : Moves Residents on Dam Safety Concerns After Brumadinho Burst
DJ
02:49aVALE : Auditor Felt Pressured on Dam
DJ
02/07VALE : Free-Falling Freight Rates Spell Trouble For Shipping
DJ
02/07VALE : A dam bursts in Brazil, but the problems cross its borders
AQ
02/06KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP : Announces Investor Securities Fraud Class A..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 36 697 M
EBIT 2018 12 922 M
Net income 2018 8 988 M
Debt 2018 10 186 M
Yield 2018 6,79%
P/E ratio 2018 8,45
P/E ratio 2019 6,69
EV / Sales 2018 1,89x
EV / Sales 2019 1,77x
Capitalization 59 135 M
Chart VALE
Duration : Period :
Vale Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VALE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 16,0 $
Spread / Average Target 43%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Fábio Schvartsman Chief Executive Officer
Gueitiro Matsuo Genso Chairman
Luciano Siani Pires Chief Financial Officer
Oscar Augusto de Camargo Filho Director
Dan Antonio Marinho Conrado Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VALE-18.73%59 135
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED46.54%13 428
KUMBA IRON ORE LTD.25.69%8 107
NMDC LTD-1.65%4 227
FERREXPO PLC34.91%1 999
LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CORPORATION32.88%1 546
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.