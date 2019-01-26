VALE Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Vale S.A. – VALE

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is
investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of
Vale S.A. (NYSE: VALE) resulting from allegations that Vale may have
issued materially misleading business information to the investing
public.
On January 25, 2019, Reuters reported that a tailings dam burst at
Vale’s Feijao iron ore mine in Brazil, leaving hundreds of people
missing. According to the article, the mine was in the process of being
decommissioned. On this news, Vale’s stock fell $1.20 per share or over
8% on January 25, 2019.
Then, on January 26, 2019, Reuters reported that Brazil’s National
Mining Agency had ordered Vale to suspend operations at its Feijao mine.
Prosecutors have requested that over $1.3 billion in Vale’s accounts be
frozen to pay for damages, with the expectation that more funds would be
frozen in the future.
