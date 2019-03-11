VALE SHAREHOLDER ALERT By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess Of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits Against Vale S.A. - VALE

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General
of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until
March 29, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in securities
class action lawsuits against Vale S.A. (NYSE: VALE), if they purchased
the Company’s securities between April 11, 2017, and January 28, 2019,
inclusive (the “Class Period”). These actions are pending in the United
States District Courts for the Eastern and Southern Districts of New
York.
About the Lawsuits
Vale and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose
material information during the Class Period, violating federal
securities laws.
On November 5, 2015, Brazilian authorities reported that a mine co-owned
by Vale had burst, killing dozens of people and devastating the local
community. Then, on January 28, 2019, news sources reported that
Brazilian authorities were pursuing criminal prosecutions and that
“Brazilian securities industry regulator CVM has opened a probe into
miner Vale SA’s filings,” both relating to the disaster.
On this news, the price of Vale’s shares plummeted.
The first-filed case is Rauch v. Vale S.A. et al, 19-cv- 19cv526.
