Vale : 01/22/2019 Vale announces dates for reporting of 4Q18 performance

Rio de Janeiro, January 22, 2019 - Vale S.A. (Vale) will release its 4Q18 financial performance report on Wednesday, February 13, 2019, after markets closure. Vale will simultaneously release the consolidated financial statements in USD and BRL, in accordance with the IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards).

Vale will release its 4Q18 production and sales report on Monday, February 04, 2019, before the opening of the markets.

On Thursday, February 14, 2019, Vale will host two conference calls and webcasts to discuss its 4Q18 performance. The first one, in Portuguese (non-translated), will begin at 10:00 a.m. Rio de Janeiro time. The second one, in English, will begin at 12:00 p.m. Rio de Janeiro time (09:00 a.m. New York time, 2:00 p.m. London time).

Dial in to conference calls/webcasts:

In Portuguese:

Participants from Brazil: (55 11) 3193-1001 or (55 11) 2820-4001

Participants from the U.S. and Canada (toll free): (1 800) 492-3904 or (1 800) 469-5743

Participants from other countries: (1 646) 828-8246 or (1 646) 291-8936

Access code: VALE

In English:

Participants from Brazil: (55 11) 3193-1001 or (55 11) 2820-4001

Participants from the U.S. and Canada (toll free): (1 866) 262-4553

Participants from other countries: (1 412) 317-6029

Access code: VALE