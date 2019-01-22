Vale : 01/22/2019 Vale announces dates for reporting of 4Q18 performance

Log in
VALE (VALE3)
  Report  
Vale announces dates for reporting of 4Q18 performance

January 22, 2019

Rio de Janeiro, January 22, 2019 - Vale S.A. (Vale) will release its 4Q18 financial performance report on Wednesday, February 13, 2019, after markets closure. Vale will simultaneously release the consolidated financial statements in USD and BRL, in accordance with the IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards).

Vale will release its 4Q18 production and sales report on Monday, February 04, 2019, before the opening of the markets.

On Thursday, February 14, 2019, Vale will host two conference calls and webcasts to discuss its 4Q18 performance. The first one, in Portuguese (non-translated), will begin at 10:00 a.m. Rio de Janeiro time. The second one, in English, will begin at 12:00 p.m. Rio de Janeiro time (09:00 a.m. New York time, 2:00 p.m. London time).

Dial in to conference calls/webcasts:

In Portuguese:

Participants from Brazil: (55 11) 3193-1001 or (55 11) 2820-4001

Participants from the U.S. and Canada (toll free): (1 800) 492-3904 or (1 800) 469-5743

Participants from other countries: (1 646) 828-8246 or (1 646) 291-8936

Access code: VALE

In English:

Participants from Brazil: (55 11) 3193-1001 or (55 11) 2820-4001

Participants from the U.S. and Canada (toll free): (1 866) 262-4553

Participants from other countries: (1 412) 317-6029

Access code: VALE

For further information, please contact:
+55-21-3485-3900

André Figueiredo: andre.figueiredo@vale.com
André Werner: andre.werner@vale.com
Carla Albano Miller: carla.albano@vale.com
Fernando Mascarenhas: fernando.mascarenhas@vale.com
Samir Bassil: samir.bassil@vale.com
Bruno Siqueira: bruno.siqueira@vale.com
Clarissa Couri: clarissa.couri@vale.com
Renata Capanema: renata.capanema@vale.com

This press release may include statements that present Vale's expectations about future events or results. All statements, when based upon expectations about the future, involve various risks and uncertainties. Vale cannot guarantee that such statements will prove correct. These risks and uncertainties include factors related to the following: (a) the countries where we operate, especially Brazil and Canada; (b) the global economy; (c) the capital markets; (d) the mining and metals prices and their dependence on global industrial production, which is cyclical by nature; and (e) global competition in the markets in which Vale operates. To obtain further information on factors that may lead to results different from those forecast by Vale, please consult the reports Vale files with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Brazilian Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM), and the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), and in particular the factors discussed under 'Forward-Looking Statements' and 'Risk Factors' in Vale's annual report on Form 20-F.


​​

Disclaimer

Vale SA published this content on 22 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 January 2019 01:18:06 UTC
