News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Vale : 01/25/2019 Update - Dam breach at the Feijão Mine, in Brumadinho, Minas Gerais

01/25/2019 | 02:49pm EST

Rio de Janeiro, January 25th, 2019 - Vale informs that, at the beginning of this afternoon, there was a breach of Dam 1 of the Feijão Mine in Brumadinho (MG). The company deeply regrets the accident and is making every effort to provide relief and support to those affected.

The tailings have reached the administrative area where employees were working, indicating the still unconfirmed possibility of victims. Part of the Vila Ferteco community has also been affected. Rescue and care of the wounded is being carried out on site by the Fire Department and Civil Defense. There is still no confirmation as to the cause of the accident.

The top priority of the company right now is to support the rescue efforts and to help preserve and protect the lives of direct employees, third-party employees and local communities.

Vale will continue to provide information as soon as it is confirmed.

For further information, please contact:
+55-21-3485-3900

André Figueiredo: andre.figueiredo@vale.com
André Werner: andre.werner@vale.com
Carla Albano Miller: carla.albano@vale.com
Fernando Mascarenhas: fernando.mascarenhas@vale.com
Samir Bassil: samir.bassil@vale.com
Bruno Siqueira: bruno.siqueira@vale.com
Clarissa Couri: clarissa.couri@vale.com
Renata Capanema: renata.capanema@vale.com

This press release may include statements that present Vale's expectations about future events or results. All statements, when based upon expectations about the future, involve various risks and uncertainties. Vale cannot guarantee that such statements will prove correct. These risks and uncertainties include factors related to the following: (a) the countries where we operate, especially Brazil and Canada; (b) the global economy; (c) the capital markets; (d) the mining and metals prices and their dependence on global industrial production, which is cyclical by nature; and (e) global competition in the markets in which Vale operates. To obtain further information on factors that may lead to results different from those forecast by Vale, please consult the reports Vale files with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Brazilian Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM), and the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), and in particular the factors discussed under 'Forward-Looking Statements' and 'Risk Factors' in Vale's annual report on Form 20-F.


​​

​​

Disclaimer

Vale SA published this content on 25 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2019 19:48:02 UTC
