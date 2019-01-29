Vale : 01/29/2019 Vale announces donation and new emergency initiatives in Brumadinho

Rio de Janeiro, January 28th, 2019 - Vale S.A. (Vale) announces new initiatives to offer financial and psychological aid to the families of the affected people, and to reduce the impacts caused by the breach of Dam I of the Córrego do Feijão mine in Brumadinho, last Friday, January 25th, 2019. These actions are in addition to the efforts already made by the company to assist those affected by the dam breach.

Donation to the families

Vale is offering a donation of R$ 100,000 to each of the families with missing members or affected by fatalities, regardless of whether they are Vale's employees or not. This donation is unrelated to any potential indemnities due, which shall be discussed in detail with the families and public authorities.

Psychological support

Vale will hire professionals from the Albert Einstein hospital, a reputable medical institution based in São Paulo, specialized in trauma, grief and catastrophe recovery, who will join 100 health professionals of the company that are on site providing assistance to the families of those affected.

Containment measures



The company has an ongoing project to build dikes in the Brumadinho mine area with the aim of containing sediments from the tailings, including the hiring of the same planner that worked on the reparation plan after Samarco's dam breach. A field inspection was carried to determine the project details.



As a preventive measure, Vale will install a barrier for sediment retention near the water catchment of the city of Pará de Minas, about 40 km away from Brumadinho, in order to reduce the risks of shortage to the city's water supply.



At the same time, a field visit was carried out along the Paraopeba river, together with a team from Samarco, to define the construction of a sediment containment barrier.

Financial compensation to the municipality of Brumadinho



Notwithstanding the stoppage of the activities of the Córrego do Feijão mine, Vale will financially compensate the municipality of Brumadinho for the loss of income related to the Financial Compensation for the Mineral Exploration (CFEM).



Other emergency actions

In addition to the above-mentioned initiatives, Vale has provided 15 lighting towers, backhoes, 40 ambulances, accommodation for 1,500 people, 5 service stations, 1 helicopter to support rescue efforts, 1.4 million liters of potable water, 1.6 thousand liters of mineral water for the community, 820 basic food baskets, 1,399 pharmaceutical and hygiene items, as well as private hospital care and psychologists. Since the breach, Vale has also made available 2 support centers and free-to-call phone service to serve those affected. In the support centers, 60 of the company employees and volunteers are working to provide shelter and help with identification efforts 24/7.

Vale remains fully focused on the relief efforts and support to those affected.