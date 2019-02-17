Log in
Vale : 02/17/2019 Vale informs about Mar Azul mine tailings dam risk report

02/17/2019 | 08:12am EST

Rio de Janeiro, February 17th, 2019 - Vale S.A. (Vale) announces that the Emergency Action Plan for Mining Dams (PAEBM) for the B3/B4 dam at the Mar Azul mine, in Nova Lima, Minas Gerais, was escalated to Level 2 on Saturday evening (February 16th). This decision was made as a precautionary measure after the company reviewed data from analysis reports from specialized advisory firms. It is worth emphasizing that the structure is inactive and this preventive measure will not impact production volumes.

For safety reasons, Vale is removing about 200 people from an area comprising 49 buildings (homes and commercial buildings) in the region of Macacos, located 25 km from Belo Horizonte. The company is conducting the work with support of Civil Defense and other relevant authorities.

The evacuees are being assisted and registered at the community center, where they will receive additional information. Subsequently, Vale will accommodate them in hotels in the region.

Vale will provide all support and assistance until the situation stabilizes.

For further information, please contact:
+55-21-3485-3900

André Figueiredo: andre.figueiredo@vale.com
André Werner: andre.werner@vale.com
Carla Albano Miller: carla.albano@vale.com
Fernando Mascarenhas: fernando.mascarenhas@vale.com
Samir Bassil: samir.bassil@vale.com
Bruno Siqueira: bruno.siqueira@vale.com
Clarissa Couri: clarissa.couri@vale.com
Renata Capanema: renata.capanema@vale.com

This press release may include statements that present Vale's expectations about future events or results. All statements, when based upon expectations about the future, involve various risks and uncertainties. Vale cannot guarantee that such statements will prove correct. These risks and uncertainties include factors related to the following: (a) the countries where we operate, especially Brazil and Canada; (b) the global economy; (c) the capital markets; (d) the mining and metals prices and their dependence on global industrial production, which is cyclical by nature; and (e) global competition in the markets in which Vale operates. To obtain further information on factors that may lead to results different from those forecast by Vale, please consult the reports Vale files with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Brazilian Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM), and the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), and in particular the factors discussed under 'Forward-Looking Statements' and 'Risk Factors' in Vale's annual report on Form 20-F.


​​​

Vale SA published this content on 17 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Income Statement Evolution
