Vale : 02/17/2019 Vale informs about Mar Azul mine tailings dam risk report

Rio de Janeiro, February 17th, 2019 - Vale S.A. (Vale) announces that the Emergency Action Plan for Mining Dams (PAEBM) for the B3/B4 dam at the Mar Azul mine, in Nova Lima, Minas Gerais, was escalated to Level 2 on Saturday evening (February 16th). This decision was made as a precautionary measure after the company reviewed data from analysis reports from specialized advisory firms. It is worth emphasizing that the structure is inactive and this preventive measure will not impact production volumes.

For safety reasons, Vale is removing about 200 people from an area comprising 49 buildings (homes and commercial buildings) in the region of Macacos, located 25 km from Belo Horizonte. The company is conducting the work with support of Civil Defense and other relevant authorities.

The evacuees are being assisted and registered at the community center, where they will receive additional information. Subsequently, Vale will accommodate them in hotels in the region.

Vale will provide all support and assistance until the situation stabilizes.

