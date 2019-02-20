Log in
Vale : 02/20/2019 Vale on Southern System operations

0
02/20/2019 | 08:31pm EST
Rio de Janeiro, February 20th, 2019 - Vale S.A. ('Vale') informs that the regional office of the National Mining Agency ('ANM') determined in a preventive manner and as a means to comply with the Resolution 70.389/2017, the immediate suspension of activities at the Fábrica and Vargem Grande complexes, in order to avoid potential problems triggering failures by liquefaction in the Forquilha I, Forquilha II, Forquilha III, Grupo and Vargem Grande dams.Vale informs that it has complied immediately with the decision, however it will appeal to the ANM collegiate to allow for mechanical dismantling by tractor and for resuming its concentration and pelletizing plants operations, which will lead to limited impacts on production volumes, whose values will be reported as soon as estimated.

It should be noted that the interruption of blasting operations and the introduction of mechanical dismantling by tractor in the nearby mines were already part of the decommissioning plans of the upstream dams and will thus be anticipated.

For further information, please contact:
+55-21-3485-3900

André Figueiredo: andre.figueiredo@vale.com
André Werner: andre.werner@vale.com
Carla Albano Miller: carla.albano@vale.com
Fernando Mascarenhas: fernando.mascarenhas@vale.com
Samir Bassil: samir.bassil@vale.com
Bruno Siqueira: bruno.siqueira@vale.com
Clarissa Couri: clarissa.couri@vale.com
Renata Capanema: renata.capanema@vale.com

This press release may include statements that present Vale's expectations about future events or results. All statements, when based upon expectations about the future, involve various risks and uncertainties. Vale cannot guarantee that such statements will prove correct. These risks and uncertainties include factors related to the following: (a) the countries where we operate, especially Brazil and Canada; (b) the global economy; (c) the capital markets; (d) the mining and metals prices and their dependence on global industrial production, which is cyclical by nature; and (e) global competition in the markets in which Vale operates. To obtain further information on factors that may lead to results different from those forecast by Vale, please consult the reports Vale files with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Brazilian Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM), and the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), and in particular the factors discussed under 'Forward-Looking Statements' and 'Risk Factors' in Vale's annual report on Form 20-F.

Disclaimer

Vale SA published this content on 20 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2019 01:30:04 UTC
