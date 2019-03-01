Log in
End-of-day quote Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo - 02/28
47.1 BRL   +0.58%
02:14pVALE : 03/01/2019 Vale clarifies on media news
PU
08:48aGLENCORE : highlights trade as 'foremost risk', others growing
RE
05:45aChinese steel mills delay iron ore restocking, eye cheaper alternatives
RE
Vale : 03/01/2019 Vale clarifies on media news

0
03/01/2019

Rio de Janeiro, March 1st, 2019 - Vale S.A. ('Vale'), in relation to the media news shared on this date on 'Bloomberg' titled 'Vale can be fined 20% of its gross revenue, says secretary', clarifies that it has not been made aware nor has it been officially informed of the investigation mentioned on the news and refutes that any initiative of the company could fall within the scope of Law no 12.846/13 (also known as the 'Clean Company Law' or 'Anti-Corruption Law').

Vale denies that it has been responsible for - or has encouraged - any difficulty or interference with investigations or inspections by public bodies, entities or agents in relation to its activities, including mining tailings dams.

Vale has always acted strictly within the law, striving for transparency and full moral standing in all its activities, as well as when dealing with all the authorities and inspection agencies. In addition, Vale is honored to emphasize that it has never been involved in any of the recent investigations and convictions that have compromised the integrity and fairness of several business sectors in Brazil and abroad.

For further information, please contact:
+55-21-3485-3900

André Figueiredo: andre.figueiredo@vale.com
André Werner: andre.werner@vale.com
Carla Albano Miller: carla.albano@vale.com
Fernando Mascarenhas: fernando.mascarenhas@vale.com
Samir Bassil: samir.bassil@vale.com
Bruno Siqueira: bruno.siqueira@vale.com
Clarissa Couri: clarissa.couri@vale.com
Renata Capanema: renata.capanema@vale.com

This press release may include statements that present Vale's expectations about future events or results. All statements, when based upon expectations about the future, involve various risks and uncertainties. Vale cannot guarantee that such statements will prove correct. These risks and uncertainties include factors related to the following: (a) the countries where we operate, especially Brazil and Canada; (b) the global economy; (c) the capital markets; (d) the mining and metals prices and their dependence on global industrial production, which is cyclical by nature; and (e) global competition in the markets in which Vale operates. To obtain further information on factors that may lead to results different from those forecast by Vale, please consult the reports Vale files with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Brazilian Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM), and the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), and in particular the factors discussed under 'Forward-Looking Statements' and 'Risk Factors' in Vale's annual report on Form 20-F.


​​

Disclaimer

Vale SA published this content on 01 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2019 19:13:05 UTC
