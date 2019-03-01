Vale : 03/01/2019 Vale clarifies on media news

Rio de Janeiro, March 1st, 2019 - Vale S.A. ('Vale'), in relation to the media news shared on this date on 'Bloomberg' titled 'Vale can be fined 20% of its gross revenue, says secretary', clarifies that it has not been made aware nor has it been officially informed of the investigation mentioned on the news and refutes that any initiative of the company could fall within the scope of Law no 12.846/13 (also known as the 'Clean Company Law' or 'Anti-Corruption Law').
Vale denies that it has been responsible for - or has encouraged - any difficulty or interference with investigations or inspections by public bodies, entities or agents in relation to its activities, including mining tailings dams.
Vale has always acted strictly within the law, striving for transparency and full moral standing in all its activities, as well as when dealing with all the authorities and inspection agencies. In addition, Vale is honored to emphasize that it has never been involved in any of the recent investigations and convictions that have compromised the integrity and fairness of several business sectors in Brazil and abroad.
