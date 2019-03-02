Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Vale    VALE3   BRVALEACNOR0

VALE

(VALE3)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Vale : 03/02/2019 Vale on temporary removal of its Executives

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/02/2019 | 09:04pm EST
​Rio de Janeiro, March 2nd, 2019 - Vale S.A. ('Vale') informs that, at the end of Friday, March 1st 2019, its Board of Directors received from the Federal Public Prosecution Office (Ministério Público Federal), the Public Prosecution Office of the State of Minas Gerais (Ministério Público do Estado de Minas Gerais), the Federal Police and the Civil Police of Minas Gerais the Recommendation No. 11/2019 with considerations and recommendations on the dismissal of some executives and employees at various levels of the company. Vale's Board of Directors held meetings during Friday night, March 1st, 2019 and Saturday morning, March 2nd, 2019, including interactions with the company's executives. During these discussions, the Board received from the executives Fábio Schvartsman (CEO), Gerd Peter Poppinga (Executive Director of Ferrous and Coal), Lucio Flavio Gallon Cavalli (Head of Planning and Development of Ferrous and Coal) and Silmar Magalhães Silva (Head of Operations of the Southeast Corridor), requests for temporary removal from office, which were immediately accepted. The Board of Directors then initiated the interim succession plan previously discussed: to appoint Eduardo de Salles Bartolomeo (currently Executive Director of Base Metals) as the interim CEO of Vale as of this date. Claudio de Oliveira Alves (current Head of Pellet and Manganese) will hold the interim position of Executive Director of Ferrous and Coal and Mark Travers (Head of Legal, Institutional Relations and Sustainability of Base Metals), will hold the interim position of Executive Director of Base Metals. Vale also informs that its Board of Directors remains in readiness to seek a transparent and productive relationship with the Brazilian authorities in order to clarify the facts, to properly remediate the damages and to maintain the company's integrity, and that will keep society and markets informed about any new fact.

For further information, please contact:
+55-21-3485-3900

André Figueiredo: andre.figueiredo@vale.com
André Werner: andre.werner@vale.com
Carla Albano Miller: carla.albano@vale.com
Fernando Mascarenhas: fernando.mascarenhas@vale.com
Samir Bassil: samir.bassil@vale.com
Bruno Siqueira: bruno.siqueira@vale.com
Clarissa Couri: clarissa.couri@vale.com
Renata Capanema: renata.capanema@vale.com

This press release may include statements that present Vale's expectations about future events or results. All statements, when based upon expectations about the future, involve various risks and uncertainties. Vale cannot guarantee that such statements will prove correct. These risks and uncertainties include factors related to the following: (a) the countries where we operate, especially Brazil and Canada; (b) the global economy; (c) the capital markets; (d) the mining and metals prices and their dependence on global industrial production, which is cyclical by nature; and (e) global competition in the markets in which Vale operates. To obtain further information on factors that may lead to results different from those forecast by Vale, please consult the reports Vale files with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Brazilian Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM), and the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), and in particular the factors discussed under 'Forward-Looking Statements' and 'Risk Factors' in Vale's annual report on Form 20-F.

​​​

Disclaimer

Vale SA published this content on 02 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2019 02:03:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VALE
09:04pVALE : 03/02/2019 Vale on temporary removal of its Executives
PU
03/01VALE : 03/01/2019 Clarification on the Vargem Grande, Grupo and Forquilha I, II ..
PU
03/01VALE : Could Face $7 Billion Fine in Connection With Audit of Mining Dam That Pr..
DJ
03/01VALE : 03/01/2019 Vale clarifies on media news
PU
03/01GLENCORE : highlights trade as 'foremost risk', others growing
RE
03/01Chinese steel mills delay iron ore restocking, eye cheaper alternatives
RE
02/28VALE : Waste from collapsed dam kills aquatic live in Brazil river
AQ
02/27VALE : Court orders Brazil's Vale to report on mine dam stability
AQ
02/27Rattled by Vale disaster, mining CEOs move to change industry
RE
02/26VALE INVESTORS NOTICE : Lieff Cabraser Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Ac..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 36 750 M
EBIT 2018 13 006 M
Net income 2018 8 988 M
Debt 2018 12 422 M
Yield 2018 6,03%
P/E ratio 2018 9,83
P/E ratio 2019 6,73
EV / Sales 2018 2,13x
EV / Sales 2019 2,01x
Capitalization 65 954 M
Chart VALE
Duration : Period :
Vale Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VALE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 15,9 $
Spread / Average Target 26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Fábio Schvartsman Chief Executive Officer
Gueitiro Matsuo Genso Chairman
Luciano Siani Pires Chief Financial Officer
Oscar Augusto de Camargo Filho Director
Dan Antonio Marinho Conrado Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VALE-8.24%65 954
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED42.72%13 318
KUMBA IRON ORE LTD.34.04%8 455
NMDC LTD6.09%4 488
FERREXPO PLC35.78%2 036
LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CORPORATION35.40%1 579
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.