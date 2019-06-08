Log in
Vale : 06/07/2019 Vale on disclosure of tailings dams' information

06/08/2019 | 12:24am EDT

Press Release

Vale on disclosure of tailings dams' information

Rio de Janeiro, June 07th, 2019 - Vale S.A. ("Vale") informs that, aligned with its commitment with transparency in relation to dams' management, has made available on its website information related to its tailings dam's facilities and its joint ventures partners.

This initiative is aligned with Vale's new strategic pillars of safety and operational excellence and its new pact with society, as well as Vale's commitment to become the safest and most reliable mining company in the world.

The presentation on tailings dams is available here.

To access the complete list, click here.

For further information, please contact: +55-21-3485-3900Andre Figueiredo: andre.figueiredo@vale.com

Andre Werner: andre.werner@vale.com

Fernando Mascarenhas: fernando.mascarenhas@vale.com

Samir Bassil: samir.bassil@vale.com

Bruno Siqueira: bruno.siqueira@vale.com

Clarissa Couri: clarissa.couri@vale.com

Julio Molina: julio.molina@vale.com

Luiza Caetano: luiza.caetano@vale.com

Renata Capanema: renata.capanema@vale.com

This press release may include statements that present Vale's expectations about future events or results. All statements, when based upon expectations about the future, involve various risks and uncertainties. Vale cannot guarantee that such statements will prove correct. These risks and uncertainties include factors related to the following: (a) the countries where we operate, especially Brazil and Canada; (b) the global economy;

  1. the capital markets; (d) the mining and metals prices and their dependence on global industrial production, which is cyclical by nature; and (e) global competition in the markets in which Vale operates. To obtain further information on factors that may lead to results different from those forecast by Vale, please consult the reports Vale files with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Brazilian Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM), and the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), and in particular the factors discussed under "Forward-Looking
    Statements" and "Risk Factors" in Vale's annual report on Form 20-F.

Disclaimer

Vale SA published this content on 07 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2019 04:22:02 UTC
