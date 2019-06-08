Vale : 06/07/2019 Vale on disclosure of tailings dams' information

Press Release

Vale on disclosure of tailings dams' information

Rio de Janeiro, June 07th, 2019 - Vale S.A. ("Vale") informs that, aligned with its commitment with transparency in relation to dams' management, has made available on its website information related to its tailings dam's facilities and its joint ventures partners.

This initiative is aligned with Vale's new strategic pillars of safety and operational excellence and its new pact with society, as well as Vale's commitment to become the safest and most reliable mining company in the world.

The presentation on tailings dams is available here.

To access the complete list, click here.

