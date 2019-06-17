Vale : 06/17/2019 Vale informs on Onça Puma

Rio de Janeiro, June 17th, 2019 - Vale S.A. ('Vale') informs that today it suspended its nickel processing activities at the Onça Puma plant, in the State of Pará.
It is important to note that the mining activities in the Onça Puma mines have been halted since September 2017 by means of a prior judicial decision related to a Public Civil Action filed by the Federal Public Prosecution Office against Vale, the State of Pará and the Indian National Agency (Fundação Nacional do Índio - FUNAI), requesting the suspension of mining activities at Onça Puma.
Although Vale has not been officially summoned, it became aware of the decision made by the Judge of the Federal Regional Court (Tribunal Regional Federal da 1ª Região) demanding the suspension of the Onça Puma ore transformation activities and, therefore, opted for the interruption of the processing activities at the site.
We continue to challenge and appeal the suspension decisions, with the support of seven reports from experts appointed by the relevant Federal Judge.
