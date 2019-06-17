Log in
Vale : 06/17/2019 Vale informs on Onça Puma

06/17/2019 | 06:14pm EDT
Rio de Janeiro, June 17th, 2019 - Vale S.A. ('Vale') informs that today it suspended its nickel processing activities at the Onça Puma plant, in the State of Pará.

It is important to note that the mining activities in the Onça Puma mines have been halted since September 2017 by means of a prior judicial decision related to a Public Civil Action filed by the Federal Public Prosecution Office against Vale, the State of Pará and the Indian National Agency (Fundação Nacional do Índio - FUNAI), requesting the suspension of mining activities at Onça Puma.

Although Vale has not been officially summoned, it became aware of the decision made by the Judge of the Federal Regional Court (Tribunal Regional Federal da 1ª Região) demanding the suspension of the Onça Puma ore transformation activities and, therefore, opted for the interruption of the processing activities at the site.
We continue to challenge and appeal the suspension decisions, with the support of seven reports from experts appointed by the relevant Federal Judge.

For further information, please contact:
+55-21-3485-3900

André Figueiredo: andre.figueiredo@vale.com
André Werner: andre.werner@vale.com
Fernando Mascarenhas: fernando.mascarenhas@vale.com
Samir Bassil: samir.bassil@vale.com
Bruno Siqueira: bruno.siqueira@vale.com
Clarissa Couri: clarissa.couri@vale.com
Julio Molina: julio.molina@vale.com
Luiza Caetano: luiza.caetano@vale.com
Renata Capanema: renata.capanema@vale.com

This press release may include statements that present Vale's expectations about future events or results. All statements, when based upon expectations about the future, involve various risks and uncertainties. Vale cannot guarantee that such statements will prove correct. These risks and uncertainties include factors related to the following: (a) the countries where we operate, especially Brazil and Canada; (b) the global economy; (c) the capital markets; (d) the mining and metals prices and their dependence on global industrial production, which is cyclical by nature; and (e) global competition in the markets in which Vale operates. To obtain further information on factors that may lead to results different from those forecast by Vale, please consult the reports Vale files with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Brazilian Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM), and the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), and in particular the factors discussed under 'Forward-Looking Statements' and 'Risk Factors' in Vale's annual report on Form 20-F.

Disclaimer

Vale SA published this content on 17 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2019 22:13:07 UTC
