Vale : 06/26/2019 Vale on work package in Brumadinho

Rio de Janeiro, June 26th, 2019 - Vale S.A. ('Vale') informed in a press conference held today in Brumadinho that it will spend approximately US$ 450 million (R$ 1.8 billion) by 2023, of which about R$ 400-500 million to be spent this year in several work fronts to ensure the geotechnical safety of the remaining structures at the Córrego do Feijão mine in the rural area of Brumadinho, the removal and proper disposal of tailings, as well as part of the environmental recovery, especially along the affected stretch of Paraopeba river. Such amount will be additional to the US$ 4.504 billion recorded in the financial statements of the first quarter of 2019. Additionally, Vale also informs that it is studying other obligations and compensations, including environmental ones, which will be provisioned in the second quarter of 2019 along with the amounts announced today. The amounts just announced are part of the work to be performed by the Special Director for Recovery and Development that will enable all reparation and compensation initiatives to be effectively carried out. For more information, click here
