Vale : 06/26/2019 Vale on work package in Brumadinho

06/26/2019 | 09:22am EDT
​Rio de Janeiro, June 26th, 2019 - Vale S.A. ('Vale') informed in a press conference held today in Brumadinho that it will spend approximately US$ 450 million (R$ 1.8 billion) by 2023, of which about R$ 400-500 million to be spent this year in several work fronts to ensure the geotechnical safety of the remaining structures at the Córrego do Feijão mine in the rural area of Brumadinho, the removal and proper disposal of tailings, as well as part of the environmental recovery, especially along the affected stretch of Paraopeba river. Such amount will be additional to the US$ 4.504 billion recorded in the financial statements of the first quarter of 2019. Additionally, Vale also informs that it is studying other obligations and compensations, including environmental ones, which will be provisioned in the second quarter of 2019 along with the amounts announced today. The amounts just announced are part of the work to be performed by the Special Director for Recovery and Development that will enable all reparation and compensation initiatives to be effectively carried out. For more information, click here.

For further information, please contact:
+55-21-3485-3900

André Figueiredo: andre.figueiredo@vale.com
André Werner: andre.werner@vale.com
Fernando Mascarenhas: fernando.mascarenhas@vale.com
Samir Bassil: samir.bassil@vale.com
Bruno Siqueira: bruno.siqueira@vale.com
Clarissa Couri: clarissa.couri@vale.com
Julio Molina: julio.molina@vale.com
Luiza Caetano: luiza.caetano@vale.com
Renata Capanema: renata.capanema@vale.com

This press release may include statements that present Vale's expectations about future events or results. All statements, when based upon expectations about the future, involve various risks and uncertainties. Vale cannot guarantee that such statements will prove correct. These risks and uncertainties include factors related to the following: (a) the countries where we operate, especially Brazil and Canada; (b) the global economy; (c) the capital markets; (d) the mining and metals prices and their dependence on global industrial production, which is cyclical by nature; and (e) global competition in the markets in which Vale operates. To obtain further information on factors that may lead to results different from those forecast by Vale, please consult the reports Vale files with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Brazilian Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM), and the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), and in particular the factors discussed under 'Forward-Looking Statements' and 'Risk Factors' in Vale's annual report on Form 20-F.


​​

Disclaimer

Vale SA published this content on 26 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2019 13:21:05 UTC
