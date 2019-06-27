Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Vale    VALE3   BRVALEACNOR0

VALE

(VALE3)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo - 06/27
51.7 BRL   +0.23%
06:46pVALE : 06/27/2019 Vale on its Director of Coal
PU
06/2626/06/2019 &NDASH; 10 : 41R$1.8 Billion Package to generate 2,500 jobs in Brumadinho
PU
06/26VALE : 06/26/2019 Vale on work package in Brumadinho
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Vale : 06/27/2019 Vale on its Director of Coal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/27/2019 | 06:46pm EDT

Rio de Janeiro, June 27th, 2019 - Vale S.A. ('Vale') informs that, from today onwards, Marcello Spinelli will be exclusively dedicated to the Executive Department of Ferrous Minerals, whilst Juarez Saliba will be in charge of the Department of Coal.

Juarez, who will maintain his role as Director of Strategy, Exploration, New Business and Technology, has an extensive and solid knowledge of the mining industry as well as Vale's operations, where he has worked for 17 years. Before returning to Vale in 2017, he served as an executive and consultant for several companies in Brazil and abroad. Juarez has the task of stabilizing production for the sustainable and reliable development of the coal business.

With the proposal made by the CEO, Eduardo Bartolomeo, and approved by the Company's Board of Directors, Spinelli will focus on the Executive Department of Ferrous Minerals, reinforcing Vale's commitment to its strategic pillars of safety and operational excellence, the new pact with society and the maximization of the flight to quality in iron ore.

For further information, please contact:
+55-21-3485-3900

André Figueiredo: andre.figueiredo@vale.com
André Werner: andre.werner@vale.com
Fernando Mascarenhas: fernando.mascarenhas@vale.com
Samir Bassil: samir.bassil@vale.com
Bruno Siqueira: bruno.siqueira@vale.com
Clarissa Couri: clarissa.couri@vale.com
Julio Molina: julio.molina@vale.com
Luiza Caetano: luiza.caetano@vale.com
Renata Capanema: renata.capanema@vale.com

This press release may include statements that present Vale's expectations about future events or results. All statements, when based upon expectations about the future, involve various risks and uncertainties. Vale cannot guarantee that such statements will prove correct. These risks and uncertainties include factors related to the following: (a) the countries where we operate, especially Brazil and Canada; (b) the global economy; (c) the capital markets; (d) the mining and metals prices and their dependence on global industrial production, which is cyclical by nature; and (e) global competition in the markets in which Vale operates. To obtain further information on factors that may lead to results different from those forecast by Vale, please consult the reports Vale files with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Brazilian Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM), and the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), and in particular the factors discussed under 'Forward-Looking Statements' and 'Risk Factors' in Vale's annual report on Form 20-F.

Disclaimer

Vale SA published this content on 27 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2019 22:45:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VALE
06:46pVALE : 06/27/2019 Vale on its Director of Coal
PU
06/2626/06/2019 &NDASH; 10 : 41R$1.8 Billion Package to generate 2,500 jobs in Brumad..
PU
06/26VALE : 06/26/2019 Vale on work package in Brumadinho
PU
06/26VALE : Brazil's Vale to invest 1.8 billion reais in dam safety measures
RE
06/19Mining giant Rio Tinto cuts key iron ore supply forecast again, shares hit
RE
06/19VALE : 06/19/2019 Vale files 2018 Sustainability report and presentation of PRI ..
PU
06/19EXPLAINER : Can European steel forge a strategy to withstand U.S. tariffs?
RE
06/19Rio Tinto Cuts 2019 Pilbara Iron Shipments Guidance Due to Operational Challe..
DJ
06/19VALE : 06/19/2019 Vale on Brucutu mine operations
PU
06/1906/19/2019 &NDASH; 08 : 40Vale on Brucutu mine operations
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 36 913 M
EBIT 2019 11 893 M
Net income 2019 9 562 M
Debt 2019 2 605 M
Yield 2019 3,02%
P/E ratio 2019 7,60
P/E ratio 2020 6,92
EV / Sales 2019 1,99x
EV / Sales 2020 1,90x
Capitalization 70 922 M
Chart VALE
Duration : Period :
Vale Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VALE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 16,1 $
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Fábio Schvartsman Chief Executive Officer
Gueitiro Matsuo Genso Chairman
Luciano Siani Pires Chief Financial Officer
Oscar Augusto de Camargo Filho Director
Dan Antonio Marinho Conrado Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VALE0.75%68 740
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED107.64%18 705
KUMBA IRON ORE LTD.81.75%11 219
NMDC LTD16.00%4 974
FERREXPO PLC38.71%2 008
LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CORPORATION41.58%1 674
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About