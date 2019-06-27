Vale : 06/27/2019 Vale on its Director of Coal

Rio de Janeiro, June 27th, 2019 - Vale S.A. ('Vale') informs that, from today onwards, Marcello Spinelli will be exclusively dedicated to the Executive Department of Ferrous Minerals, whilst Juarez Saliba will be in charge of the Department of Coal.
Juarez, who will maintain his role as Director of Strategy, Exploration, New Business and Technology, has an extensive and solid knowledge of the mining industry as well as Vale's operations, where he has worked for 17 years. Before returning to Vale in 2017, he served as an executive and consultant for several companies in Brazil and abroad. Juarez has the task of stabilizing production for the sustainable and reliable development of the coal business.
With the proposal made by the CEO, Eduardo Bartolomeo, and approved by the Company's Board of Directors, Spinelli will focus on the Executive Department of Ferrous Minerals, reinforcing Vale's commitment to its strategic pillars of safety and operational excellence, the new pact with society and the maximization of the flight to quality in iron ore.
