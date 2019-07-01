Vale : 07/01/2019 Vale announces dates for reporting of 2Q19 performance

Rio de Janeiro, July 01, 2019 - Vale S.A. ('Vale') will release its 2Q19 financial performance report on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, after markets closure. Vale will simultaneously release the consolidated financial statements in USD and BRL, in accordance with the IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards).

Vale will release its 2Q19 production and sales report on Monday, July 22, 2019, before the opening of the markets.

On Thursday, August 01, 2019, Vale will host two conference calls and webcasts to discuss its 2Q19 performance. The first one, in Portuguese (non-translated), will begin at 10:00 a.m. Rio de Janeiro time. The second one, in English, will begin at 12:00 p.m. Rio de Janeiro time (11:00 a.m. New York time, 4:00 p.m. London time).

Dial in to conference calls/webcasts:

In Portuguese:

Participants from Brazil: (55 11) 3193-1001 or (55 11) 2820-4001

Participants from the U.S. and Canada (toll free): (1 800) 492-3904 / 469-5743

Participants from other countries: (1 646) 828-8246 / 291-8936

Access code: VALE

In English:

Participants from Brazil: (55 11) 3193-1001 or (55 11) 2820-4001

Participants from the U.S. (toll free): (1 844) 204-8942

Participants from other countries: (1 412) 717-9627

Access code: VALE