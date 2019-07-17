Vale : 07/17/2019 Vale on Mineração Rio do Norte (“MRN”)

Rio de Janeiro, July 17, 2019 - Vale S.A. ('Vale') informs that its subsidiary Mineração Rio do Norte ('MRN') had been granted the Stability Condition Declarations ('DCE') of all its operational structures in March 2019, considering the new auditing parameters and following the new guidelines from authorities, primarily the ones given by the National Mining Agency (Agência Nacional de Mineração - ANM). MRN is also in accordance with the Resolution 70.389/17, Decision ANM 4 of February 15th 2019, and with the itens related to dams of the Regulatory Norm No 22 - Safety and Occupational Health in Mining.
In June 2019, 11 structures located in Oriximiná (Pará, Brazil) were reclassified as greater potencial damage. Immediately after the reclassification, on June 26th 2019, the company was fined R$50.464,80 for not having submitted the Emergency Action Plan for Mining Dams (PAEBM) of the related structures. Considering the time demanded to build the plans, MRN will dispute the fine, requesting an extended deadline to submit the plans that are ongoing.
MRN reinforces that all the structures do not present any alteration of stability parameters. Vale reiterates that its priority is the safety of all its own structures and from its participations.
More information about Vale's and its participations tailing dam structures can be found on the link below.
Link for further information.
