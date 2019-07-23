Vale : 07/23/2019 Vale on the partial return of dry processing operations at the Vargem Grande complex

For further information, please contact:

+55-21-3485-3900

André Figueiredo: andre.figueiredo@vale.com

André Werner: andre.werner@vale.com

Fernando Mascarenhas: fernando.mascarenhas@vale.com

Samir Bassil: samir.bassil@vale.com

Bruno Siqueira: bruno.siqueira@vale.com

Clarissa Couri: clarissa.couri@vale.com

Julio Molina: julio.molina@vale.com

Luiza Caetano: luiza.caetano@vale.com

Pedro Terra: pedro.terra@vale.com

Renata Capanema: renata.capanema@vale.com



This press release may include statements that present Vale's expectations about future events or results. All statements, when based upon expectations about the future, involve various risks and uncertainties. Vale cannot guarantee that such statements will prove correct. These risks and uncertainties include factors related to the following: (a) the countries where we operate, especially Brazil and Canada; (b) the global economy; (c) the capital markets; (d) the mining and metals prices and their dependence on global industrial production, which is cyclical by nature; and (e) global competition in the markets in which Vale operates. To obtain further information on factors that may lead to results different from those forecast by Vale, please consult the reports Vale files with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Brazilian Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM), and the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), and in particular the factors discussed under 'Forward-Looking Statements' and 'Risk Factors' in Vale's annual report on Form 20-F.