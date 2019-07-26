Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Vale    VALE3   BRVALEACNOR0

VALE

(VALE3)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Vale : 07/26/2019 Vale informs decrease of relevant shareholding ownership

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/26/2019 | 07:55pm EDT

Rio de Janeiro, July 26th, 2019 - Vale S.A ('Vale') informs, pursuant to Article 12, caput, of Rulling 358 of 01/03/2002, issued by the Brazilian Securities Commission ('CVM'), as subsequently amended, that BlackRock, Inc. ('BlackRock'), a company organized and existing under the laws of the United States of America, headquartered at 55 East 52nd Street, New York, New York 10022-0002, United States of America, and legally represented in Brazil by HSBC Bank Brasil S.A., registered with the CNPJ/MF under no 01.701.201/0001-89, by Citibank DTVM S.A., registered with the CNPJ/MF under no 33.868.597/0001-40, by JP Morgan, registered with the CNPJ/MF under no 33.851.205/0001-30 and by Banco BNP Paribas Brasil S/A, registered with the CNPJ/MF under no 01.522.368/0001-82, decreased the number of common shares issued by Vale and now manages a total of 205,729,075 common shares and 58,272,103 American Depositary Receipts ('ADRs'), representing common shares, totaling 264,001,178 common shares issued by Vale, representing approximately 4.99% of this class of share, and 986,535 derivatives referenced to common shares representing, approximately 0.01%, of this class of share, as of July 23rd, 2019.

BlackRock also stated that: (i) the purpose of the shares participations mentioned above is strictly for investment and does not alter the control or the administrative structure of Vale; and (ii) there is no agreement or contract regulating the exercise of voting rights or the purchase and sale of securities issued by Vale where BlackRock is involved.

For further information, please contact:
+55-21-3485-3900

André Figueiredo: andre.figueiredo@vale.com
André Werner: andre.werner@vale.com
Fernando Mascarenhas: fernando.mascarenhas@vale.com
Samir Bassil: samir.bassil@vale.com
Bruno Siqueira: bruno.siqueira@vale.com
Clarissa Couri: clarissa.couri@vale.com
Julio Molina: julio.molina@vale.com
Luiza Caetano: luiza.caetano@vale.com
Pedro Terra: pedro.terra@vale.com
Renata Capanema: renata.capanema@vale.com

This press release may include statements that present Vale's expectations about future events or results. All statements, when based upon expectations about the future, involve various risks and uncertainties. Vale cannot guarantee that such statements will prove correct. These risks and uncertainties include factors related to the following: (a) the countries where we operate, especially Brazil and Canada; (b) the global economy; (c) the capital markets; (d) the mining and metals prices and their dependence on global industrial production, which is cyclical by nature; and (e) global competition in the markets in which Vale operates. To obtain further information on factors that may lead to results different from those forecast by Vale, please consult the reports Vale files with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Brazilian Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM), and the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), and in particular the factors discussed under 'Forward-Looking Statements' and 'Risk Factors' in Vale's annual report on Form 20-F.

Disclaimer

Vale SA published this content on 26 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2019 23:54:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VALE
07:55pVALE : 07/26/2019 Vale informs decrease of relevant shareholding ownership
PU
12:10aChina iron ore rises on demand outlook; July imports seen flat
RE
07/25ANGLO AMERICAN : ups dividend, launches $1 billion share buyback
RE
07/24LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Miners end FTSE 100's three-day winning run
RE
07/2307/23/2019 &NDASH; 19 : 44Vale on the partial return of dry processing operation..
PU
07/23VALE : 07/23/2019 Vale on the partial return of dry processing operations at the..
PU
07/22VALE : 07/22/2019 Vale informs on estimates updates
PU
07/22VALE : 07/22/2019 Vale's production and sales in 2Q19
PU
07/1907/19/2019 &NDASH; 17 : 27Vale remains focused on repair fronts in Brumadinho
PU
07/18ANGLO AMERICAN : second quarter output rises 2%, on track to hit 2019 targets
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 38 820 M
EBIT 2019 14 021 M
Net income 2019 8 020 M
Debt 2019 5 618 M
Yield 2019 6,09%
P/E ratio 2019 7,26x
P/E ratio 2020 7,58x
EV / Sales2019 1,90x
EV / Sales2020 1,80x
Capitalization 68 242 M
Chart VALE
Duration : Period :
Vale Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VALE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 16,61  $
Last Close Price 13,31  $
Spread / Highest target 40,5%
Spread / Average Target 24,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Fábio Schvartsman Chief Executive Officer
Gueitiro Matsuo Genso Chairman
Luciano Siani Pires Chief Financial Officer
Oscar Augusto de Camargo Filho Director
Dan Antonio Marinho Conrado Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VALE-1.00%68 340
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED96.90%17 655
KUMBA IRON ORE LTD.74.78%10 906
NMDC LTD11.98%4 815
FERREXPO PLC33.42%1 901
XUANHUA CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO., LTD.--.--%1 578
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group