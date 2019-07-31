Vale : 07/31/2019 Vale informs on estimates updates

Rio de Janeiro, July 31st, 2019 - Vale S.A. (Vale), pursuant to the provisions set forth in Art. 157, paragraph 4 of the Law 6,404 of December 15, 1976, as amended, and the Instruction of Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) number 358 of January 3, 2002, as amended, informs that it announces today on its financial report of 2Q19 the following estimates for the 3Q19 in comparison with 2Q19: (i) decrease of about US$ 2.5/t in C1 unit cash costs of the iron ore business, (ii) decrease of about US$ 1.5/t in Brumadinho unitary stoppage expenses.

Vale informs that will file again in due course the item 11 of its Reference Form, in the period required by the Instruction CVM number 480 of December 7, 2009, as amended.

Vale clarifies that the information provided in this document represent only an expectation, hypothetical data that by no means constitute a promise of performance by Vale and/or its management. The estimates presented involve market factors that are beyond the control of Vale and, therefore, can be subject to new changes.