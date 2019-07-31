Vale : 07/31/2019 Vale informs on estimates updates

Rio de Janeiro, July 31st, 2019 - Vale S.A. (Vale), pursuant to the provisions set forth in Art. 157, paragraph 4 of the Law 6,404 of December 15, 1976, as amended, and the Instruction of Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) number 358 of January 3, 2002, as amended, informs that it announces today on its financial report of 2Q19 the following estimates for the 3Q19 in comparison with 2Q19: (i) decrease of about US$ 2.5/t in C1 unit cash costs of the iron ore business, (ii) decrease of about US$ 1.5/t in Brumadinho unitary stoppage expenses.
Vale informs that will file again in due course the item 11 of its Reference Form, in the period required by the Instruction CVM number 480 of December 7, 2009, as amended.
Vale clarifies that the information provided in this document represent only an expectation, hypothetical data that by no means constitute a promise of performance by Vale and/or its management. The estimates presented involve market factors that are beyond the control of Vale and, therefore, can be subject to new changes.
|
|
For further information, please contact:
+55-21-3485-3900
André Figueiredo: andre.figueiredo@vale.com
André Werner: andre.werner@vale.com
Fernando Mascarenhas: fernando.mascarenhas@vale.com
Samir Bassil: samir.bassil@vale.com
Bruno Siqueira: bruno.siqueira@vale.com
Clarissa Couri: clarissa.couri@vale.com
Julio Molina: julio.molina@vale.com
Luiza Caetano: luiza.caetano@vale.com
Pedro Terra: pedro.terra@vale.com
Renata Capanema: renata.capanema@vale.com
This press release may include statements that present Vale's expectations about future events or results. All statements, when based upon expectations about the future, involve various risks and uncertainties. Vale cannot guarantee that such statements will prove correct. These risks and uncertainties include factors related to the following: (a) the countries where we operate, especially Brazil and Canada; (b) the global economy; (c) the capital markets; (d) the mining and metals prices and their dependence on global industrial production, which is cyclical by nature; and (e) global competition in the markets in which Vale operates. To obtain further information on factors that may lead to results different from those forecast by Vale, please consult the reports Vale files with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Brazilian Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM), and the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), and in particular the factors discussed under 'Forward-Looking Statements' and 'Risk Factors' in Vale's annual report on Form 20-F.
Disclaimer
Vale SA published this content on 31 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2019 00:39:07 UTC