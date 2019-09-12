Vale : 09/12/2019 Vale informs on Onça Puma

Rio de Janeiro, September 12th, 2019 - Vale S.A. hereby informs that today, the President of Supreme Federal Court (STF) decided to suspend the injunctions and to grant the return of Vale's nickel operations (mine and plant), Onça Puma, in Ourilândia do Norte (state of Pará).

With this decision, the operation, which had its mines paralyzed since September 2017, and its nickel processing plant since June this year, will resume its activities.

The STF also ordered the release of judicial deposits for the indigenous Xikrin do Cateté and Kayapo, which were blocked by a decision of Federal Regional Court (Tribunal Regional Federal da 1ª Região) in a legal proceeding imposed by Vale.