Vale    VALE3

VALE

(VALE3)
  Report  
News 
News

Vale : 09/12/2019 Vale informs on Onça Puma

0
09/12/2019

Rio de Janeiro, September 12th, 2019 - Vale S.A. hereby informs that today, the President of Supreme Federal Court (STF) decided to suspend the injunctions and to grant the return of Vale's nickel operations (mine and plant), Onça Puma, in Ourilândia do Norte (state of Pará).

With this decision, the operation, which had its mines paralyzed since September 2017, and its nickel processing plant since June this year, will resume its activities.

The STF also ordered the release of judicial deposits for the indigenous Xikrin do Cateté and Kayapo, which were blocked by a decision of Federal Regional Court (Tribunal Regional Federal da 1ª Região) in a legal proceeding imposed by Vale.

For further information, please contact:
+55-21-3485-3900

Andre Figueiredo: andre.figueiredo@vale.com
Andre Werner: andre.werner@vale.com
Samir Bassil: samir.bassil@vale.com

This press release may include statements that present Vale's expectations about future events or results. All statements, when based upon expectations about the future, involve various risks and uncertainties. Vale cannot guarantee that such statements will prove correct. These risks and uncertainties include factors related to the following: (a) the countries where we operate, especially Brazil and Canada; (b) the global economy; (c) the capital markets; (d) the mining and metals prices and their dependence on global industrial production, which is cyclical by nature; and (e) global competition in the markets in which Vale operates. To obtain further information on factors that may lead to results different from those forecast by Vale, please consult the reports Vale files with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Brazilian Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM), and the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), and in particular the factors discussed under 'Forward-Looking Statements' and 'Risk Factors' in Vale's annual report on Form 20-F.

Disclaimer

Vale SA published this content on 12 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2019 00:46:03 UTC
