Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Vale    VALE3   BRVALEACNOR0

VALE (VALE3)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Vale : 09/24/2018 Vale announces dates for reporting of 3Q18 performance

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/25/2018 | 12:24am CEST

Press Release

Vale announces dates for reporting of 3Q18 performance

Rio de Janeiro, September 24, 2018 - Vale S.A. (Vale) will release its 3Q18 financial performance report on Wednesday, October 24, 2018, after markets closure. Vale will simultaneously release the consolidated financial statements in USD and BRL, in accordance with the IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards).

Vale will release its 3Q18 production and sales report on Monday, October 15, 2018, before the opening of the markets.

On Thursday, October 25, 2018, Vale will host two conference calls and webcasts to discuss its 3Q18 performance. The first, in Portuguese (non-translated), will begin at 10:00 a.m. Rio de Janeiro time. The second, in English, at 12:00 p.m. Rio de Janeiro time (11:00 a.m. US Eastern Standard Time, 4:00 p.m. British Standard Time).

Dial in to conference calls/webcasts:

In Portuguese:

Participants from Brazil: (55 11) 3193-1001 or (55 11) 2820-4001 Participants from the U.S. and Canada (toll free): (1 800) 492-3904 Participants from other countries: (1 646) 828-8246

Access code: VALE

In English:

Participants from Brazil: (55 11) 3193-1001 or (55 11) 2820-4001 Participants from the U.S. and Canada (toll free): (1 866) 262-4553 Participants from other countries: (1 412) 317-6029

Access code: VALE

For further information, please contact: +55-21-3485-3900

Andre Figueiredo:andre.figueiredo@vale.com

Andre Werner:andre.werner@vale.com

Carla Albano Miller:carla.albano@vale.com

Fernando Mascarenhas:fernando.mascarenhas@vale.com

Samir Bassil:samir.bassil@vale.comBruno Siqueira:bruno.siqueira@vale.com

Clarissa Couri:clarissa.couri@vale.comRenata Capanema:renata.capanema@vale.com

This press release may include statements that present Vale's expectations about future events or results. All statements, when based upon expectations about the future, involve various risks and uncertainties. Vale cannot guarantee that such statements will prove correct. These risks and uncertainties include factors related to the following: (a) the countries where we operate, especially Brazil and Canada; (b) the global economy; (c) the capital markets; (d) the mining and metals prices and their dependence on global industrial production, which is cyclical by nature; and (e) global competition in the markets in which Vale operates. To obtain further information on factors that may lead to results different from those forecast by Vale, please consult the reports Vale files with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Brazilian Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM), and the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), and in particular the factors discussed under

"Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in Vale's annual report on Form 20-F.

Disclaimer

Vale SA published this content on 24 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2018 22:23:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VALE
12:24aVALE : 09/24/2018 Vale announces dates for reporting of 3Q18 performance
PU
09/14VALE : completes billion-dollar Sudbury smelter emissions reduction project
AQ
09/12VALE : truck fleet at Brazil mine going fully autonomous in 2019
AQ
08/21Rising costs, trade worries tarnish BHP profit jump, record dividend
RE
08/09BHP says Brazilian court approves settlement for Samarco dam disaster
RE
08/07Samarco eyes restart in 2019, when Brazil license analysis concludes
RE
07/26VALE : Announces Payment of Shareholder Remuneration and Share Buyback Program
AQ
07/26VALE : Second-Quarter Net Income Rose on Strong Demand for Steel in China
DJ
07/25VALE : 07/25/2018 Vale announces payment of shareholder remuneration and share b..
PU
07/25TODAY'S RESEARCH REPORTS ON TRENDING : Vale and Rio Tinto
AC
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/24VALE : Embracing The Electric Vehicle Revolution 
09/21REUTERS : Chinese steel mills chasing iron ore contracts with Vale 
09/20Vale looking at expanding Brazil iron ore mine to feed Chinese demand 
09/18Copper surges most since April as tariffs seen softer than expected 
09/17Metals, mining shares on watch after reports of new Trump tariffs 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 36 268 M
EBIT 2018 12 117 M
Net income 2018 7 668 M
Debt 2018 10 812 M
Yield 2018 5,07%
P/E ratio 2018 11,67
P/E ratio 2019 7,40
EV / Sales 2018 2,49x
EV / Sales 2019 2,34x
Capitalization 79 585 M
Chart VALE
Duration : Period :
Vale Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VALE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 16,9 $
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Fábio Schvartsman Chief Executive Officer
Gueitiro Matsuo Genso Chairman
Luciano Siani Pires Chief Financial Officer
Oscar Augusto de Camargo Filho Director
Dan Antonio Marinho Conrado Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VALE57.63%79 585
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED-19.06%8 571
KUMBA IRON ORE LTD.-25.11%6 114
NMDC LTD-16.45%5 179
LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CORPORATION1.84%1 372
FERREXPO PLC-35.86%1 372
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.