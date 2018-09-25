Vale : 09/24/2018 Vale announces dates for reporting of 3Q18 performance

Press Release

Vale announces dates for reporting of 3Q18 performance

Rio de Janeiro, September 24, 2018 - Vale S.A. (Vale) will release its 3Q18 financial performance report on Wednesday, October 24, 2018, after markets closure. Vale will simultaneously release the consolidated financial statements in USD and BRL, in accordance with the IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards).

Vale will release its 3Q18 production and sales report on Monday, October 15, 2018, before the opening of the markets.

On Thursday, October 25, 2018, Vale will host two conference calls and webcasts to discuss its 3Q18 performance. The first, in Portuguese (non-translated), will begin at 10:00 a.m. Rio de Janeiro time. The second, in English, at 12:00 p.m. Rio de Janeiro time (11:00 a.m. US Eastern Standard Time, 4:00 p.m. British Standard Time).

Dial in to conference calls/webcasts:

In Portuguese:

Participants from Brazil: (55 11) 3193-1001 or (55 11) 2820-4001 Participants from the U.S. and Canada (toll free): (1 800) 492-3904 Participants from other countries: (1 646) 828-8246

Access code: VALE

In English:

Participants from Brazil: (55 11) 3193-1001 or (55 11) 2820-4001 Participants from the U.S. and Canada (toll free): (1 866) 262-4553 Participants from other countries: (1 412) 317-6029

Access code: VALE

