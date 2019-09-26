Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Vale    VALE3   BRVALEACNOR0

VALE

(VALE3)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Vale : 09/26/2019 Vale announces early tender results and upsizing of cash tender offers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/26/2019 | 09:23am EDT

Press Release

Vale announces early tender results and upsizing of cash tender offers

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - September 26, 2019 - Vale Canada Limited ("Vale Canada") and Vale Overseas Limited ("Vale Overseas," and together with Vale Canada, the "Offerors"), each a wholly owned subsidiary of Vale S.A. ("Vale"), announce the increase of the Maximum Principal Amount (as defined below) from US$1,000,000,000 to US$1,081,393,000, in connection with the previously announced offers to purchase for cash (the "Offers") of the notes respectively issued by them of the series of notes as set forth in the table below under the headings "Tender Group 1" and "Tender Group 2" (all such notes appearing under either such heading, the "Notes" and each a "series" of Notes).

The Offerors also announce the early tender results of the Offers as of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on September 25, 2019 (the "Early Tender Date") and that they have elected to exercise their right to accept for early purchase those Notes validly tendered in the Offers on or prior to the Early Tender Date. As a result, all Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn at or prior to the Early Tender Date will be accepted for purchase.

Tender Group 1

Tender Group 1 Cap: US$700,000,000

Accepta-

Reference

Percentage

Principal

nce

U.S.

Bloomberg

Principal Amount

of Amount

Title of

CUSIP /

Amount

Priority

Treasury

Reference

Fixed

Validly Tendered

Outstanding

Issuer

Security

ISIN Nos

Outstanding

Level

Security

Page (1)

Spread

and Accepted

Tendered

6.875%

CUSIP:

2.875%

Vale

Guaranteed

91911TAK9

US$1,594,805,000

1

due May

FIT1

+253 bps

US$263,583,000

16.53%

Overseas

Notes due

ISIN:

15, 2049

2039

US91911TAK97

7.20%

CUSIP:

1.625%

Vale

453258AP0

Debentures

US$400,000,000

2

due Aug.

FIT1

+329 bps

US$103,326,000

25.83%

Canada

ISIN:

due 2032

15, 2029

US453258AP01

6.875%

CUSIP:

2.875%

Vale

Guaranteed

91911TAH6

US$1,809,315,000

3

due May

FIT1

+240 bps

US$193,328,000

10.69%

Overseas

Notes due

ISIN:

15, 2049

2036

US91911TAH68

Tender Group 2

No tender group subcap applicable. Tender Group 2, together with Tender Group 1, is subject to the Maximum Principal Amount.

Accepta-

Reference

Percentage

Principal

nce

U.S.

Bloomberg

Principal Amount

of Amount

Title of

CUSIP /

Amount

Priority

Treasury

Reference

Fixed

Validly Tendered

Outstanding

Issuer

Security

ISIN Nos

Outstanding

Level

Security

Page (1)

Spread

and Accepted

Tendered

6.250%

CUSIP:

1.625%

Vale

Guaranteed

91911TAP8

US$2,000,000,000

4

due Aug.

FIT1

+191 bps

US$294,294,000

14.71%

Overseas

Notes due

ISIN:

15, 2029

2026

US91911TAP84

8.250%

CUSIP:

1.625%

Vale

Guaranteed

91911TAE3

US$544,644,000

5

due Aug.

FIT1

+299 bps

US$66,178,000

12.15%

Overseas

Notes due

ISIN:

15, 2029

2034

US91911TAE38

4.375%

CUSIP:

1.500%

Vale

Guaranteed

91911TAM5

US$1,069,049,000

6

due Aug.

FIT1

+99 bps

US$160,684,000

15.03%

Overseas

Notes due

ISIN:

15, 2022

2022

US91911TAM53

  1. The applicable page on Bloomberg from which the dealer managers will quote the bid side price of the Reference U.S. Treasury Security.

The Offers are made upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the offer to purchase dated September 12, 2019 (the "Offer to Purchase"). The Offerors' obligation to accept Notes tendered in the Offers is subject to the terms and conditions of the Offer to Purchase, which is hereby amended to increase the maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes that the Offerors will purchase pursuant to the Offers from US$1,000,000,000 to US$1,081,393,000 (as amended, the "Maximum Principal Amount").

The applicable Total Consideration (as defined in the Offer to Purchase) payable per US$1,000 principal amount of Notes tendered and accepted for purchase will be determined by the dealer managers based on the applicable fixed spread for each series of Notes (as set forth in the table above) plus the applicable yield-to- maturity of the Reference U.S. Treasury Security for that series of Notes (as set forth in the table above) as of 2:00 p.m., New York City time, on September 26, 2019. The Offerors expect to announce the pricing of the Offers on September 26, 2019.

Because the aggregate principal amount of the Notes tendered pursuant to the Offers at the Early Tender Date reached the Maximum Principal Amount, no Notes tendered after the Early Tender Date will be accepted for purchase. Any tendered Notes that are not accepted for purchase will be returned or credited without expense to the holder's account. Payment of the applicable Total Consideration and accrued and unpaid interest for the Notes validly tendered and accepted for purchase is expected to be made, subject to the terms and conditions of the Offer to Purchase, on September 30, 2019 (the "Early Settlement Date"). The Offers will expire at 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on October 9, 2019 (the "Expiration Date").

The Offerors retained Banco Bradesco BBI S.A., Itau BBA USA Securities, Inc., J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Santander Investment Securities Inc. and Scotia Capital (USA) Inc. to serve as dealer managers and D.F. King

  • Co., Inc. ("D.F. King") to serve as tender and information agent for the Offers. The Offer to Purchase and any related supplements are available at the D.F. King website at www.dfking.com/vale. The full details of the Offers are included in the Offer to Purchase. Holders of Notes are strongly encouraged to carefully read the Offer to Purchase, including materials incorporated by reference therein, because they will contain important information. Requests for the Offer to Purchase and any related supplements may also be directed to D.F. King by telephone at +1 (212) 269-5550 or +1 (866) 406-2283 (US toll-free) or in writing at vale@dfking.com. Questions about the Offers may be directed to Banco Bradesco BBI S.A. by telephone at +1 (646) 432-6643 (collect), Itau BBA USA Securities, Inc. by telephone at +1 (212) 710-6749 (collect), J.P. Morgan Securities LLC by telephone at +1 (212) 834-3424 (collect) or +1 (866) 834-4666 (US toll-free), Santander Investment Securities Inc. by telephone at +1 (212) 940-1442 (collect) or +1 (855) 404-3636 (US toll-free) and Scotia Capital (USA) Inc. by telephone at +1 (212) 225-5559 (collect) or +1 (800) 372-3930 (US toll-free).

This news release is for informational purposes only and is neither an offer to purchase nor a solicitation of an offer to sell any securities. The Offers were made only by, and pursuant to the terms of, the Offer to Purchase. The Offers were not made in any jurisdiction in which the making or acceptance thereof would not be in compliance with the securities, blue sky or other laws of such jurisdiction. In any jurisdiction where the laws required the Offers to be made by a licensed broker or dealer, the Offers were made by the dealer managers on behalf of the Offerors. None of the Offerors, the tender and information agent, the dealer managers or the trustee with respect to the Notes, nor any of their affiliates, made any recommendation as to whether holders should tender or refrain from tendering all or any portion of their Notes in response to the Offers. None of the Offerors, the tender and information agent, the dealer managers or the trustee with respect to the Notes, nor any of their affiliates, have authorized any person to give any information or to make any representation in connection with the Offers other than the information and representations contained in the Offer to Purchase.

For further information, please contact: +55-21-3485-3900Vale.RI@vale.com

This press release may include statements that present Vale's expectations about future events or results. All statements, when based upon expectations about the future, involve various risks and uncertainties. Vale cannot guarantee that such statements will prove correct. These risks and uncertainties include factors related to the following: (a) the countries where we operate, especially Brazil and Canada; (b) the global economy; (c) the capital markets; (d) the mining and metals prices and their dependence on global industrial production, which is cyclical by nature; and (e) global competition in the markets in which Vale operates. To obtain further information on factors that may lead to results different from those forecast by Vale, please consult the reports Vale files with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Brazilian Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM), and the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), and in particular the factors discussed under "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in Vale's annual report on Form 20-F.

Disclaimer

Vale SA published this content on 26 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2019 13:22:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VALE
09:23aVALE : 09/26/2019 Vale announces early tender results and upsizing of cash tende..
PU
09:23aVALE : 09/26/2019 Vale reviews pellet production guidance
PU
09/24VALE : British court authorizes enforcement of arbitration award to Vale against..
RE
09/24VALE : 09/24/2019 Vale informs on permission to enforce US$ 2 billion arbitral a..
PU
09/2409/24/2019 &NDASH; 09 : 21Vale Launches Development Plan for Impacted Territorie..
PU
09/24VALE : 09/24/2019 Vale informs a set of initiatives for impacted territories
PU
09/21VALE : Workers Accused in Dam Collapse
DJ
09/20VALE : Brazil Announces Criminal Charges Against 7 Vale Employees in Dam Collaps..
DJ
09/20Brazil Announces Criminal Charges Against 7 Vale Employees in Dam Collapse--U..
DJ
09/20VALE : Brazil Police Will Announce Criminal Charges Against Seven Vale Employees
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 39 059 M
EBIT 2019 13 268 M
Net income 2019 4 383 M
Debt 2019 6 361 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 13,6x
P/E ratio 2020 7,58x
EV / Sales2019 1,68x
EV / Sales2020 1,58x
Capitalization 59 168 M
Chart VALE
Duration : Period :
Vale Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VALE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 15,27  $
Last Close Price 11,54  $
Spread / Highest target 61,4%
Spread / Average Target 32,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eduardo Bartolomeo Chief Executive Officer
José Maurício Pereira Coelho Chairman
Luciano Siani Pires Chief Financial Officer
Oscar Augusto de Camargo Filho Director
Dan Antonio Marinho Conrado Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VALE-7.98%58 739
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED104.53%17 808
KUMBA IRON ORE LTD.35.83%7 941
NMDC LTD-12.70%3 687
XUANHUA CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO., LTD.--.--%1 399
FERREXPO PLC-13.15%1 228
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group