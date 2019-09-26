Vale : 09/26/2019 Vale reviews pellet production guidance

Rio de Janeiro, September 26th, 2019 - Vale S.A ('Vale') informs that it has revised its pellet production guidance from 45 Mt to 43 Mt in 2019 to adapt its product portfolio to temporary market conditions. This review does not change the iron ore and pellet sales guidance of 307-332 million tons in 2019, with sales estimated to be around the midpoint of the range.
This decision is in line with the margin over volume strategy and efficient capital allocation to adapt the value chain and meet prevailing market conditions.
Vale remains confident in long-term global iron ore and pellet market fundamentals and above all in the high competitiveness, flexibility and optionality of its high-quality product portfolio and world-class assets.
Vale informs that will file again in due course the item 11 of its Reference Form, in the period required by the Instruction CVM number 480 of December 7, 2009, as amended.
