Vale : 09/26/2019 Vale reviews pellet production guidance

09/26/2019 | 09:23am EDT

Rio de Janeiro, September 26th, 2019 - Vale S.A ('Vale') informs that it has revised its pellet production guidance from 45 Mt to 43 Mt in 2019 to adapt its product portfolio to temporary market conditions. This review does not change the iron ore and pellet sales guidance of 307-332 million tons in 2019, with sales estimated to be around the midpoint of the range.

This decision is in line with the margin over volume strategy and efficient capital allocation to adapt the value chain and meet prevailing market conditions.

Vale remains confident in long-term global iron ore and pellet market fundamentals and above all in the high competitiveness, flexibility and optionality of its high-quality product portfolio and world-class assets.

Vale informs that will file again in due course the item 11 of its Reference Form, in the period required by the Instruction CVM number 480 of December 7, 2009, as amended.

For further information, please contact:
+55-21-3485-3900

Andre Figueiredo: andre.figueiredo@vale.com
Andre Werner: andre.werner@vale.com
Mariana Rocha: mariana.rocha@vale.com
Samir Bassil: samir.bassil@vale.com

This press release may include statements that present Vale's expectations about future events or results. All statements, when based upon expectations about the future, involve various risks and uncertainties. Vale cannot guarantee that such statements will prove correct. These risks and uncertainties include factors related to the following: (a) the countries where we operate, especially Brazil and Canada; (b) the global economy; (c) the capital markets; (d) the mining and metals prices and their dependence on global industrial production, which is cyclical by nature; and (e) global competition in the markets in which Vale operates. To obtain further information on factors that may lead to results different from those forecast by Vale, please consult the reports Vale files with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Brazilian Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM), and the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), and in particular the factors discussed under 'Forward-Looking Statements' and 'Risk Factors' in Vale's annual report on Form 20-F.

Vale SA published this content on 26 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2019 13:22:00 UTC
