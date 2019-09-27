Vale : 09/27/2019 Vale informs on decisions of the Federal Court of the state of Pará

Rio de Janeiro, September 27th, 2019 - Vale S.A. ('Vale') informs, as a consequence of a court order, that the decisions of the proceedings Nos 1002242-17.2019.4.01.3901 and 1002244-84.2019.4.01.3901 referring to the Public Civil Actions filed by the Public Prosecutors Office against Vale and the National Mining Agency (Agência Nacional de Mineração - 'ANM'), request measures related to Pondes de Rejeitos and Captação de Águas dams, of the Igarapé Bahia Mine, relates to the halted gold operations.

Vale clarifies that Pondes de Rejeitos and Captação de Águas structures, as well as the Igarapé Bahia Mine, have been permanently inactive since 2002 and are classified as low risk by ANM. The structures at the Igarapé Bahia Mine are continuously and preventively monitored by Vale and undergoes safety inspections duly registered with ANM's Integrated Mining Dam Safety Management System. The structures have been receiving adjustments and adaptations accompanied by independent audit and executed within the set deadlines. Vale reaffirms its commitment to take all necessary measures to ensure the integrity of the structures.