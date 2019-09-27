Vale : 09/27/2019 Vale informs on decisions of the Federal Court of the state of Pará

Rio de Janeiro, September 27th, 2019 - Vale S.A. ('Vale') informs, as a consequence of a court order, that the decisions of the proceedings Nos 1002242-17.2019.4.01.3901 and 1002244-84.2019.4.01.3901 referring to the Public Civil Actions filed by the Public Prosecutors Office against Vale and the National Mining Agency (Agência Nacional de Mineração - 'ANM'), request measures related to Pondes de Rejeitos and Captação de Águas dams, of the Igarapé Bahia Mine, relates to the halted gold operations.
Vale clarifies that Pondes de Rejeitos and Captação de Águas structures, as well as the Igarapé Bahia Mine, have been permanently inactive since 2002 and are classified as low risk by ANM. The structures at the Igarapé Bahia Mine are continuously and preventively monitored by Vale and undergoes safety inspections duly registered with ANM's Integrated Mining Dam Safety Management System. The structures have been receiving adjustments and adaptations accompanied by independent audit and executed within the set deadlines. Vale reaffirms its commitment to take all necessary measures to ensure the integrity of the structures.
|
|
For further information, please contact:
+55-21-3485-3900
Andre Figueiredo: andre.figueiredo@vale.com
Andre Werner: andre.werner@vale.com
Mariana Rocha: mariana.rocha@vale.com
Samir Bassil: samir.bassil@vale.com
This press release may include statements that present Vale's expectations about future events or results. All statements, when based upon expectations about the future, involve various risks and uncertainties. Vale cannot guarantee that such statements will prove correct. These risks and uncertainties include factors related to the following: (a) the countries where we operate, especially Brazil and Canada; (b) the global economy; (c) the capital markets; (d) the mining and metals prices and their dependence on global industrial production, which is cyclical by nature; and (e) global competition in the markets in which Vale operates. To obtain further information on factors that may lead to results different from those forecast by Vale, please consult the reports Vale files with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Brazilian Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM), and the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), and in particular the factors discussed under 'Forward-Looking Statements' and 'Risk Factors' in Vale's annual report on Form 20-F.
Disclaimer
Vale SA published this content on 27 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2019 00:27:01 UTC