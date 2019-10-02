Vale : 10/02/2019 Vale announces presentation on its main initiatives for the future and informs about estimates updates

Press Release
Vale announces presentation on its main initiatives for the future and informs about estimates updates
Rio de Janeiro, October 2nd, 2019 - Vale S.A. (Vale), informs that it has disclosed a presentation about how its preparing for the future of mining and how its portfolio of assets and products are well- positioned in the industry to address climate change issues. Among the main topics are the new technologies for steel production using alternative sources of energy and Vale's commitment to reduce global warming impacts.
The presentation also updates the actions taken by the Company in relation to Brumadinho and dam management, in addition to reinforce Vale's commitment to its strategic pillars of safety, operational excellence and its new pact with society.
The material is available at Vale's website www.vale.comin the investor section and in CVM.
In addition, Vale announces, on this date, the update of the following estimates:
Expenses and costs
-
Stoppage expenses related to Brumadinho ranging between US$ 3.0/t and US$ 4.0/t in 3Q19 and ranging between US$ 2.5/t and US$ 3.5/t in 4Q19;
-
C1 cash cost of the iron ore business ranging between US$ 15.0/t and US$ 16.0/t in 3Q19 and ranging between US$ 13.0/t and US$ 14.0/t in 4Q19;
-
Unitary freight costs1 of US$ 18.4/t in 2019 and US$ 18.1/t in 2020;
Price Realization
-
Premium2 ranging between US$ 5.0/t and US$ 6.0/t in 3Q19;
EBITDA
-
Adjusted EBITDA3 ranging from US$ 10.8 billion to US$ 12.9 billion in 2019.
CAPEX
-
CAPEX ranging from US$ 3.6 billion to US$ 3.8 billion in 2019.
Free Cash Flow
-
Free Cash Flow ranging from US$ 6.5 billion and US$ 9.4 billion in 2019.
-
Based on the spread between low sulfur fuel and high sulfur fuel of US$ 250/t in 2020, 30 Mt new shipping capacity for Valemax and Guaibamax, assuming that vessels equipped with scrubbers will still be allowed to consume high sulphur fuel oil and assuming lower exposure to freight spot market due to the new fleet of Valemax and Guaibamax and lower rates on the freight spot market.
-
Includes iron ore fines quality and premiums and pellets adjustments.
-
Assuming benchmark prices for iron ore in the 4Q19 between US$ 80/t e US$ 100/t, nickel prices between US$ 16,000/t and US$ 20,000/t and BRL/USD of 4.15.
Disbursements related to Brumadinho
|
US$ million
|
2019E
|
2020E
|
2021E
|
2022E
|
De-characterization4,5
|
100 - 150
|
300
|
- 400
|
200 - 300
|
100 - 200
|
Reparation10,6
|
800 - 1,000
|
1,200
|
- 1,700
|
800 - 1,200
|
100 - 300
|
Total
|
900 - 1,150
|
1,500 - 2,100
|
1,000 - 1,500
|
200 - 500
|
|
|
|
|
|
Vale informs that will file again in due course the item 11 of its Reference Form, in the period required by the Instruction CVM number 480 of December 7, 2009, as amended.
Vale clarifies that the information provided in this document represent only an expectation, hypothetical data that by no means constitute a promise of performance by Vale and/or its management. The estimates presented involve market factors that are beyond the control of Vale and, therefore, can be subject to new changes.
-
Amount already provisioned.
-
Disbursements up to 2031. According to the de-characterization plan of the upstream dams, the main assumptions consider, among others: (i) the volume of tailings to be removed which was based on available historical information and the interpretation of laws and regulations in force; (ii) the availability of tailings disposal sites; and (iii) the approval of engineering and solutions methods submitted to the competent authorities.
-
Disbursements up to 2023. Amounts refer to projects and initiatives aiming to recover the environment and compensate the society and may vary due to the early stage of ongoing negotiations, timing and scope of the programs, which are subject to the approval and consent of the relevant authorities, among others.
