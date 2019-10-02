Vale : 10/02/2019 Vale announces presentation on its main initiatives for the future and informs about estimates updates

Press Release

Vale announces presentation on its main initiatives for the future and informs about estimates updates

Rio de Janeiro, October 2nd, 2019 - Vale S.A. (Vale), informs that it has disclosed a presentation about how its preparing for the future of mining and how its portfolio of assets and products are well- positioned in the industry to address climate change issues. Among the main topics are the new technologies for steel production using alternative sources of energy and Vale's commitment to reduce global warming impacts.

The presentation also updates the actions taken by the Company in relation to Brumadinho and dam management, in addition to reinforce Vale's commitment to its strategic pillars of safety, operational excellence and its new pact with society.

The material is available at Vale's website www.vale.comin the investor section and in CVM.

In addition, Vale announces, on this date, the update of the following estimates:

Expenses and costs

Stoppage expenses related to Brumadinho ranging between US$ 3.0/t and US$ 4.0/t in 3Q19 and ranging between US$ 2.5/t and US$ 3.5/t in 4Q19;

C1 cash cost of the iron ore business ranging between US$ 15.0/t and US$ 16.0/t in 3Q19 and ranging between US$ 13.0/t and US$ 14.0/t in 4Q19;

Unitary freight costs 1 of US$ 18.4/t in 2019 and US$ 18.1/t in 2020;

Price Realization

Premium 2 ranging between US$ 5.0/t and US$ 6.0/t in 3Q19;

EBITDA

ranging between US$ 5.0/t and US$ 6.0/t in 3Q19; EBITDA Adjusted EBITDA 3 ranging from US$ 10.8 billion to US$ 12.9 billion in 2019.

CAPEX

ranging from US$ 10.8 billion to US$ 12.9 billion in 2019. CAPEX CAPEX ranging from US$ 3.6 billion to US$ 3.8 billion in 2019.

Free Cash Flow

Free Cash Flow ranging from US$ 6.5 billion and US$ 9.4 billion in 2019.