Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Vale    VALE3   BRVALEACNOR0

VALE

(VALE3)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Vale : 10/02/2019 Vale announces presentation on its main initiatives for the future and informs about estimates updates

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/02/2019 | 06:19pm EDT

Press Release

Vale announces presentation on its main initiatives for the future and informs about estimates updates

Rio de Janeiro, October 2nd, 2019 - Vale S.A. (Vale), informs that it has disclosed a presentation about how its preparing for the future of mining and how its portfolio of assets and products are well- positioned in the industry to address climate change issues. Among the main topics are the new technologies for steel production using alternative sources of energy and Vale's commitment to reduce global warming impacts.

The presentation also updates the actions taken by the Company in relation to Brumadinho and dam management, in addition to reinforce Vale's commitment to its strategic pillars of safety, operational excellence and its new pact with society.

The material is available at Vale's website www.vale.comin the investor section and in CVM.

In addition, Vale announces, on this date, the update of the following estimates:

Expenses and costs

  • Stoppage expenses related to Brumadinho ranging between US$ 3.0/t and US$ 4.0/t in 3Q19 and ranging between US$ 2.5/t and US$ 3.5/t in 4Q19;
  • C1 cash cost of the iron ore business ranging between US$ 15.0/t and US$ 16.0/t in 3Q19 and ranging between US$ 13.0/t and US$ 14.0/t in 4Q19;
  • Unitary freight costs1 of US$ 18.4/t in 2019 and US$ 18.1/t in 2020;

Price Realization

  • Premium2 ranging between US$ 5.0/t and US$ 6.0/t in 3Q19;
    EBITDA
  • Adjusted EBITDA3 ranging from US$ 10.8 billion to US$ 12.9 billion in 2019.
    CAPEX
  • CAPEX ranging from US$ 3.6 billion to US$ 3.8 billion in 2019.

Free Cash Flow

  • Free Cash Flow ranging from US$ 6.5 billion and US$ 9.4 billion in 2019.
  1. Based on the spread between low sulfur fuel and high sulfur fuel of US$ 250/t in 2020, 30 Mt new shipping capacity for Valemax and Guaibamax, assuming that vessels equipped with scrubbers will still be allowed to consume high sulphur fuel oil and assuming lower exposure to freight spot market due to the new fleet of Valemax and Guaibamax and lower rates on the freight spot market.
  2. Includes iron ore fines quality and premiums and pellets adjustments.
  3. Assuming benchmark prices for iron ore in the 4Q19 between US$ 80/t e US$ 100/t, nickel prices between US$ 16,000/t and US$ 20,000/t and BRL/USD of 4.15.

Press Release

Disbursements related to Brumadinho

US$ million

2019E

2020E

2021E

2022E

De-characterization4,5

100 - 150

300

- 400

200 - 300

100 - 200

Reparation10,6

800 - 1,000

1,200

- 1,700

800 - 1,200

100 - 300

Total

900 - 1,150

1,500 - 2,100

1,000 - 1,500

200 - 500

Vale informs that will file again in due course the item 11 of its Reference Form, in the period required by the Instruction CVM number 480 of December 7, 2009, as amended.

Vale clarifies that the information provided in this document represent only an expectation, hypothetical data that by no means constitute a promise of performance by Vale and/or its management. The estimates presented involve market factors that are beyond the control of Vale and, therefore, can be subject to new changes.

For further information, please contact: +55-21-3485-3900Andre Figueiredo: andre.figueiredo@vale.com

Andre Werner: andre.werner@vale.com Mariana Rocha: mariana.rocha@vale.com Samir Bassil: samir.bassil@vale.com

This press release may include statements that present Vale's expectations about future events or results. All statements, when based upon expectations about the future, involve various risks and uncertainties. Vale cannot guarantee that such statements will prove correct. These risks and uncertainties include factors related to the following: (a) the countries where we operate, especially Brazil and Canada; (b) the global economy;

  1. the capital markets; (d) the mining and metals prices and their dependence on global industrial production, which is cyclical by nature; and (e) global competition in the markets in which Vale operates. To obtain further information on factors that may lead to results different from those forecast by Vale, please consult the reports Vale files with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Brazilian Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM), and the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), and in particular the factors discussed under "Forward-Looking
    Statements" and "Risk Factors" in Vale's annual report on Form 20-F.
  1. Amount already provisioned.
  2. Disbursements up to 2031. According to the de-characterization plan of the upstream dams, the main assumptions consider, among others: (i) the volume of tailings to be removed which was based on available historical information and the interpretation of laws and regulations in force; (ii) the availability of tailings disposal sites; and (iii) the approval of engineering and solutions methods submitted to the competent authorities.
  3. Disbursements up to 2023. Amounts refer to projects and initiatives aiming to recover the environment and compensate the society and may vary due to the early stage of ongoing negotiations, timing and scope of the programs, which are subject to the approval and consent of the relevant authorities, among others.

Disclaimer

Vale SA published this content on 02 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2019 22:18:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VALE
06:19pVALE : 10/02/2019 Vale announces presentation on its main initiatives for the fu..
PU
10/01VALE : 10/01/2019 Vale informs on Stability Condition Declarations
PU
09/3009/30/2019 &NDASH; 18 : 25Vale Makes Progress in Construction Works and Projects..
PU
09/27VALE : 09/27/2019 Vale informs on decisions of the Federal Court of the state of..
PU
09/26VALE : 09/26/2019 Vale announces pricing of cash tender offers
PU
09/26VALE : 09/26/2019 Vale announces early tender results and upsizing of cash tende..
PU
09/26VALE : 09/26/2019 Vale reviews pellet production guidance
PU
09/24VALE : British court authorizes enforcement of arbitration award to Vale against..
RE
09/24VALE : 09/24/2019 Vale informs on permission to enforce US$ 2 billion arbitral a..
PU
09/2409/24/2019 &NDASH; 09 : 21Vale Launches Development Plan for Impacted Territorie..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 39 021 M
EBIT 2019 13 045 M
Net income 2019 4 457 M
Debt 2019 6 286 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 53,1x
P/E ratio 2020 29,6x
EV / Sales2019 6,43x
EV / Sales2020 6,44x
Capitalization 245 B
Chart VALE
Duration : Period :
Vale Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VALE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 15,08  $
Last Close Price 45,10  $
Spread / Highest target -58,7%
Spread / Average Target -66,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -82,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eduardo Bartolomeo Chief Executive Officer
José Maurício Pereira Coelho Chairman
Luciano Siani Pires Chief Financial Officer
Oscar Augusto de Camargo Filho Director
Dan Antonio Marinho Conrado Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VALE-6.37%58 770
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED108.83%18 265
KUMBA IRON ORE LIMITED43.16%7 925
NMDC LTD-1.63%3 844
XUANHUA CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO., LTD.--.--%1 349
LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CORPORATION-5.53%1 191
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group