Vale : 10/15/2018 PREPORT3T18_i vFinal.pdf

Production and sales highlights
Rio de Janeiro, October 15th, 2018-Vale S.A (Vale) broke the emblematic production barrier of 100 Mt of iron ore fines in a quarter, reaching a production record of 104.9 Mt in 3Q18 vs 96.8 Mt in 2Q18 and achieving a production rate of 400 Mtpy. This reflected in a new sales record for iron ore and pellets of 98.2 Mt in 3Q18, 4.7 Mt higher than the previous record in 4Q17. Premium products1made up 79% of total sales in 3Q18 (vs. 77% in 2Q18) and together with the consolidation of the differentiation strategy of Vale`s product portfolio resulted in contributions of quality and average premium to a realized price of iron ore fines of US$ 8.6/t in 3Q18 vs US$ 7.1/t in 2Q18 and US$ 5.6/t in 3Q17.
Vale's superior product portfolio with high Fe content and low contaminants continues toimprove. On average, Fe content reached 64.0% in 3Q18 vs 63.8% in 2Q18, alumina 1.2% in 3Q18 vs 1.3% in 2Q18 and silica 3.9% in 3Q18 vs 4.2% in 2Q18.
S11D had an important role in improving the share of premium products on sales to 79% in 3Q18 from 77% in 2Q18, reaching another quarterly production record of 16.1 Mt in 3Q18 vs 14.3 Mt in 2Q18, and achieving a production rate of approximately 70% of its nominal capacity in 3Q18. The breakthrough technology of the truckless system is proving effective and adherent to physical planning. Annual production in 2018 will be towards the upper limit of the 50-55 Mt guidance.
Vale reaffirms its iron ore production guidance of about 390 Mt and about 400 Mt for 2018 and 2019 onwards, respectively, as previously announced on Vale Day.
Vale achieved a quarterly pellet production record of 13.9 Mt, 1.1 Mt higher than in 2Q18 mainly due to the successful ramp-up of the Tubarão I and II pellet plants. The year to date performance together with the restart of the São Luis pellet plant in 3Q18 will lead Vale to achieve its production guidance of 55 Mt in 2018 and 60 Mt in 2019.
As previously announced, nickel operations in 3Q18 reflected planned one-off effects derived
from Sudbury's scheduled maintenance shutdown. It was Sudbury's first annual maintenancesince the shift to a single furnace and it occurred concomitantly with Thompson's transition toa mine-mill operation. Given that Thompson's feed is now sent for smelting at Sudbury,
temporary effects on both operations led to overall nickel production of 55,700 t in 3Q18. These two one-offs affected only 3Q18 and now, with an enhanced flowsheet between Thompson and Sudbury, production is expected to go back to previous guidance levels from 4Q18 onwards.
Sequential improvements are also expected in 2019 as the nickel business is underrestructuring, with the new management team aiming to adjust mine plans, optimize nickel's
cost structure and achieve higher efficiency.
Copper production reached 94,500 t in 3Q18, 3,400 t lower that in 2Q18, reflecting the annual scheduled maintenance shutdown in Sudbury and the strategic decision to decrease mineproduction at Voisey's Bay to extend the mine lifespan to match the Voisey´s Bay Mine
Extension - VBME underground development schedule.
As previously reported, the Coal business is reviewing mine plans and operations to ensure a sustainable ramp-up from 2019 onwards. The structural changes started to bear fruit in 3Q18, with production totaling 3.2 Mt, 11.3% higher than 2Q18.
Production summary
% change
¹ Including third party purchases, run-of-mine and feed for pelletizing plants.
² Excluding Lubambe's attributable production.
Sales summary
000' metric tons
3Q18
2Q18
3Q17
9M18
9M17
3Q18/2Q18
3Q18/3Q17
9M18/9M17
Iron ore1
104,945
96,755
95,102
283,652
275,150
8.5%
10.3%
3.1%
Pellets
13,878
12,838
12,766
39,497
37,404
8.1%
8.7%
5.6%
Manganese Ore
482
421
569
1,336
1,620
14.5%
-15.3%
-17.5%
Coal
3,194
2,871
3,213
8,497
8,684
11.3%
-0.6%
-2.2%
Nickel
55.7
66.2
72.7
180.6
210.1
-15.9%
-23.4%
-14.0%
Copper2
94.5
97.9
116.9
285.7
325.1
-3.5%
-19.2%
-12.1%
Cobalt
1,028
1,302
1,489
3,657
4,160
-21.0%
-31.0%
-12.1%
Gold (000' oz troy)
117
114
131
344
346
2.6%
-10.7%
-0.6%
% change
9M17
3Q18/2Q18
3Q18/3Q17
9M18/9M17
211,370
14.6%
9.4%
8.1%
38,196
7.7%
8.5%
6.3%
1,086
131.4%
11.0%
4.1%
8,837
27.3%
1.5%
-7.2%
214.8
-7.0%
-19.6%
-17.7%
313.3
-2.3%
-16.2%
-12.3%
000' metric tonsIron ore1
3Q18
2Q18
3Q17
9M18
83,976
73,290
76,794
228,486
PelletsManganese OreCoal
14,250
13,231
13,135
40,606
553
239
498
1,130
3,195
2,509
3,148
8,200
Nickel Copper
57.3
61.6
71.3
176.8
92.4
94.6
110.2
274.8
¹ Including third party purchases and run-of-mine.
Iron ore
% change
000' metric tons
3Q18
2Q18
3Q17
9M18
9M17
3Q18/2Q18
3Q18/3Q17
9M18/9M17
Northern System
53,919
46,210
45,001
140,730
122,468
16.7%
19.8%
14.9%
Northern and Eastern ranges
37,784
31,888
38,776
98,592
108,013
18.5%
-2.6%
-8.7%
S11D
16,135
14,322
6,226
42,138
14,455
12.7%
159.2%
191.5%
Southeastern System
28,016
27,630
26,898
77,858
82,514
1.4%
4.2%
-5.6%
Itabira
10,929
10,497
9,607
30,465
27,505
4.1%
13.8%
10.8%
Minas Centrais
9,705
9,373
9,197
26,832
29,176
3.5%
5.5%
-8.0%
Mariana
7,382
7,761
8,094
20,561
25,834
-4.9%
-8.8%
-20.4%
Southern System
22,378
22,244
22,571
63,152
66,394
0.6%
-0.9%
-4.9%
Paraopeba
7,270
7,206
7,247
20,608
19,925
0.9%
0.3%
3.4%
Vargem Grande
5,775
5,795
5,447
16,254
18,238
-0.3%
6.0%
-10.9%
Minas Itabirito
9,333
9,243
9,877
26,291
28,230
1.0%
-5.5%
-6.9%
Midwestern System
632
670
632
1,911
1,774
-5.7%
0.0%
7.7%
Corumbá
632
670
632
1,911
1,774
-5.7%
0.0%
7.7%
IRON OREPRODUCTION1
104,945
96,755
95,102
283,652
273,150
8.5%
10.3%
3.8%
IRON ORE SALES2
83,976
73,290
76,794
228,486
211,370
14.6%
9.4%
8.1%
IRON ORE AND PELLETS SALES
98,226
86,521
89,929
269,092
249,566
13.5%
9.2%
7.8%
¹ Including third party purchases, run-of-mine and feed for pelletizing plants. ² Including third party purchases and run-of-mine.
Production and sales overview
The iron ore production record of 104.9 Mt in 3Q18 was 10.3% higher than in 3Q17, as a result of the S11D ramp-up, and 8.5% higher than in 2Q18 mainly due the usual weather-related seasonality and the performance of S11D.
The sales mix has been consistently improving mainly as a result of S11D and Tubarão I and II pellet plants ramp-ups. The share of premium products (pellets, Carajás, BRBF, pellet feed and sinter feed low alumina) increased to 79% in 3Q18, contributing to the US$ 1.5/t increase ofVale's average premium to the realized iron ore fines CFR/FOB wmt price in 3Q18 vs. 2Q182.
Vale continued the build-up of offshore inventories to increase the flexibility of the supply chain and product portfolio. Nevertheless, Vale achieved record sales for a quarter of 98.2 Mt, 8.7 Mt