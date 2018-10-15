Vale : 10/15/2018 PREPORT3T18_i vFinal.pdf

Vale's production and sales in 3Q18

Production and sales highlights

Rio de Janeiro, October 15th, 2018 - Vale S.A (Vale) broke the emblematic production barrier of 100 Mt of iron ore fines in a quarter, reaching a production record of 104.9 Mt in 3Q18 vs 96.8 Mt in 2Q18 and achieving a production rate of 400 Mtpy. This reflected in a new sales record for iron ore and pellets of 98.2 Mt in 3Q18, 4.7 Mt higher than the previous record in 4Q17. Premium products1 made up 79% of total sales in 3Q18 (vs. 77% in 2Q18) and together with the consolidation of the differentiation strategy of Vale`s product portfolio resulted in contributions of quality and average premium to a realized price of iron ore fines of US$ 8.6/t in 3Q18 vs US$ 7.1/t in 2Q18 and US$ 5.6/t in 3Q17.

Vale's superior product portfolio with high Fe content and low contaminants continues to improve. On average, Fe content reached 64.0% in 3Q18 vs 63.8% in 2Q18, alumina 1.2% in 3Q18 vs 1.3% in 2Q18 and silica 3.9% in 3Q18 vs 4.2% in 2Q18.

S11D had an important role in improving the share of premium products on sales to 79% in 3Q18 from 77% in 2Q18, reaching another quarterly production record of 16.1 Mt in 3Q18 vs 14.3 Mt in 2Q18, and achieving a production rate of approximately 70% of its nominal capacity in 3Q18. The breakthrough technology of the truckless system is proving effective and adherent to physical planning. Annual production in 2018 will be towards the upper limit of the 50-55 Mt guidance.

Vale reaffirms its iron ore production guidance of about 390 Mt and about 400 Mt for 2018 and 2019 onwards, respectively, as previously announced on Vale Day.

Vale achieved a quarterly pellet production record of 13.9 Mt, 1.1 Mt higher than in 2Q18 mainly due to the successful ramp-up of the Tubarão I and II pellet plants. The year to date performance together with the restart of the São Luis pellet plant in 3Q18 will lead Vale to achieve its production guidance of 55 Mt in 2018 and 60 Mt in 2019.

As previously announced, nickel operations in 3Q18 reflected planned one-off effects derived

from Sudbury's scheduled maintenance shutdown. It was Sudbury's first annual maintenance since the shift to a single furnace and it occurred concomitantly with Thompson's transition to a mine-mill operation. Given that Thompson's feed is now sent for smelting at Sudbury,

1 Pellets, Carajás, BRBF (Brazilian Blend Fines), pellet feed and sinter feed low alumina

temporary effects on both operations led to overall nickel production of 55,700 t in 3Q18. These two one-offs affected only 3Q18 and now, with an enhanced flowsheet between Thompson and Sudbury, production is expected to go back to previous guidance levels from 4Q18 onwards.

Sequential improvements are also expected in 2019 as the nickel business is under restructuring, with the new management team aiming to adjust mine plans, optimize nickel's

cost structure and achieve higher efficiency.

Copper production reached 94,500 t in 3Q18, 3,400 t lower that in 2Q18, reflecting the annual scheduled maintenance shutdown in Sudbury and the strategic decision to decrease mine production at Voisey's Bay to extend the mine lifespan to match the Voisey´s Bay Mine

Extension - VBME underground development schedule.

As previously reported, the Coal business is reviewing mine plans and operations to ensure a sustainable ramp-up from 2019 onwards. The structural changes started to bear fruit in 3Q18, with production totaling 3.2 Mt, 11.3% higher than 2Q18.

Production summary

% change

¹ Including third party purchases, run-of-mine and feed for pelletizing plants. ² Excluding Lubambe's attributable production. Sales summary 000' metric tons 3Q18 2Q18 3Q17 9M18 9M17 3Q18/2Q18 3Q18/3Q17 9M18/9M17 Iron ore1 104,945 96,755 95,102 283,652 275,150 8.5% 10.3% 3.1% Pellets 13,878 12,838 12,766 39,497 37,404 8.1% 8.7% 5.6% Manganese Ore 482 421 569 1,336 1,620 14.5% -15.3% -17.5% Coal 3,194 2,871 3,213 8,497 8,684 11.3% -0.6% -2.2% Nickel 55.7 66.2 72.7 180.6 210.1 -15.9% -23.4% -14.0% Copper2 94.5 97.9 116.9 285.7 325.1 -3.5% -19.2% -12.1% Cobalt 1,028 1,302 1,489 3,657 4,160 -21.0% -31.0% -12.1% Gold (000' oz troy) 117 114 131 344 346 2.6% -10.7% -0.6% % change 9M17 3Q18/2Q18 3Q18/3Q17 9M18/9M17 211,370 14.6% 9.4% 8.1% 38,196 7.7% 8.5% 6.3% 1,086 131.4% 11.0% 4.1% 8,837 27.3% 1.5% -7.2% 214.8 -7.0% -19.6% -17.7% 313.3 -2.3% -16.2% -12.3% 000' metric tons Iron ore1

3Q18

2Q18

3Q17

9M18

83,976

73,290

76,794

228,486

Pellets Manganese Ore Coal

14,250

13,231

13,135

40,606

553

239

498

1,130

3,195

2,509

3,148

8,200

Nickel Copper

57.3

61.6

71.3

176.8

92.4

94.6

110.2

274.8

¹ Including third party purchases and run-of-mine.

Iron ore

% change 000' metric tons 3Q18 2Q18 3Q17 9M18 9M17 3Q18/2Q18 3Q18/3Q17 9M18/9M17 Northern System 53,919 46,210 45,001 140,730 122,468 16.7% 19.8% 14.9% Northern and Eastern ranges 37,784 31,888 38,776 98,592 108,013 18.5% -2.6% -8.7% S11D 16,135 14,322 6,226 42,138 14,455 12.7% 159.2% 191.5% Southeastern System 28,016 27,630 26,898 77,858 82,514 1.4% 4.2% -5.6% Itabira 10,929 10,497 9,607 30,465 27,505 4.1% 13.8% 10.8% Minas Centrais 9,705 9,373 9,197 26,832 29,176 3.5% 5.5% -8.0% Mariana 7,382 7,761 8,094 20,561 25,834 -4.9% -8.8% -20.4% Southern System 22,378 22,244 22,571 63,152 66,394 0.6% -0.9% -4.9% Paraopeba 7,270 7,206 7,247 20,608 19,925 0.9% 0.3% 3.4% Vargem Grande 5,775 5,795 5,447 16,254 18,238 -0.3% 6.0% -10.9% Minas Itabirito 9,333 9,243 9,877 26,291 28,230 1.0% -5.5% -6.9% Midwestern System 632 670 632 1,911 1,774 -5.7% 0.0% 7.7% Corumbá 632 670 632 1,911 1,774 -5.7% 0.0% 7.7% IRON ORE PRODUCTION1 104,945 96,755 95,102 283,652 273,150 8.5% 10.3% 3.8% IRON ORE SALES2 83,976 73,290 76,794 228,486 211,370 14.6% 9.4% 8.1% IRON ORE AND PELLETS SALES 98,226 86,521 89,929 269,092 249,566 13.5% 9.2% 7.8%

¹ Including third party purchases, run-of-mine and feed for pelletizing plants. ² Including third party purchases and run-of-mine.

Production and sales overview

The iron ore production record of 104.9 Mt in 3Q18 was 10.3% higher than in 3Q17, as a result of the S11D ramp-up, and 8.5% higher than in 2Q18 mainly due the usual weather-related seasonality and the performance of S11D.

The sales mix has been consistently improving mainly as a result of S11D and Tubarão I and II pellet plants ramp-ups. The share of premium products (pellets, Carajás, BRBF, pellet feed and sinter feed low alumina) increased to 79% in 3Q18, contributing to the US$ 1.5/t increase of Vale's average premium to the realized iron ore fines CFR/FOB wmt price in 3Q18 vs. 2Q182.

Vale continued the build-up of offshore inventories to increase the flexibility of the supply chain and product portfolio. Nevertheless, Vale achieved record sales for a quarter of 98.2 Mt, 8.7 Mt

2 US$ 8.6/t in 3Q18 vs US$ 7.1/t in 2Q18