Vale : 10/15/2018 PREPORT3T18_i vFinal.pdf

Vale's production and sales in 3Q18

www.vale.comvale.ri@vale.com

Tel.: (55 21) 3485-3900

App Vale Investors & Media iOS:https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/vale-investor-media-english/id1087126847?mt=8Android:https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.theirapp.valeeg

Investor Relations Department

André Figueiredo

André Werner Carla Albano Miller Fernando Mascarenhas Samir Bassil

Bruno Siqueira Clarissa Couri Renata Capanema

B3: VALE3 NYSE: VALE

EURONEXT PARIS: VALE3 LATIBEX: XVALO

This press release may include statements that present Vale's expectations about future events or results. All statements, wh en based upon expectations about the future, involve various risks and uncertainties. Vale cannot guarantee that such statements will prove correct. These risks and uncertainties include factors related to the following: (a) the countries where we operate, especially Brazil and Canada; (b) the global economy; (c) the capital markets; (d) the mining and metals prices and their dependence on global industrial production, which is cyclical by nature; and (e) global competition in the markets in which Vale operates. To obtain further information on factors that may lead to results different from those forecast by Vale, please consult the reports Vale files with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Brazilian Comissão de Valores Mobiliários

(CVM), and the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), and in particular the factors discussed under "Forward -Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in Vale's annual report on Form 20-F.

Production and sales highlights

Rio de Janeiro, October 15th, 2018 - Vale S.A (Vale) broke the emblematic production barrier of 100 Mt of iron ore fines in a quarter, reaching a production record of 104.9 Mt in 3Q18 vs 96.8 Mt in 2Q18 and achieving a production rate of 400 Mtpy. This reflected in a new sales record for iron ore and pellets of 98.2 Mt in 3Q18, 4.7 Mt higher than the previous record in 4Q17. Premium products1 made up 79% of total sales in 3Q18 (vs. 77% in 2Q18) and together with the consolidation of the differentiation strategy of Vale`s product portfolio resulted in contributions of quality and average premium to a realized price of iron ore fines of US$ 8.6/t in 3Q18 vs US$ 7.1/t in 2Q18 and US$ 5.6/t in 3Q17.

Vale's superior product portfolio with high Fe content and low contaminants continues to improve. On average, Fe content reached 64.0% in 3Q18 vs 63.8% in 2Q18, alumina 1.2% in 3Q18 vs 1.3% in 2Q18 and silica 3.9% in 3Q18 vs 4.2% in 2Q18.

S11D had an important role in improving the share of premium products on sales to 79% in 3Q18 from 77% in 2Q18, reaching another quarterly production record of 16.1 Mt in 3Q18 vs 14.3 Mt in 2Q18, and achieving a production rate of approximately 70% of its nominal capacity in 3Q18. The breakthrough technology of the truckless system is proving effective and adherent to physical planning. Annual production in 2018 will be towards the upper limit of the 50-55 Mt guidance.

Vale reaffirms its iron ore production guidance of about 390 Mt and about 400 Mt for 2018 and 2019 onwards, respectively, as previously announced on Vale Day.

Vale achieved a quarterly pellet production record of 13.9 Mt, 1.1 Mt higher than in 2Q18 mainly due to the successful ramp-up of the Tubarão I and II pellet plants. The year to date performance together with the restart of the São Luis pellet plant in 3Q18 will lead Vale to achieve its production guidance of 55 Mt in 2018 and 60 Mt in 2019.

As previously announced, nickel operations in 3Q18 reflected planned one-off effects derived

from Sudbury's scheduled maintenance shutdown. It was Sudbury's first annual maintenance since the shift to a single furnace and it occurred concomitantly with Thompson's transition to a mine-mill operation. Given that Thompson's feed is now sent for smelting at Sudbury,

1 Pellets, Carajás, BRBF (Brazilian Blend Fines), pellet feed and sinter feed low alumina

temporary effects on both operations led to overall nickel production of 55,700 t in 3Q18. These two one-offs affected only 3Q18 and now, with an enhanced flowsheet between Thompson and Sudbury, production is expected to go back to previous guidance levels from 4Q18 onwards.

Sequential improvements are also expected in 2019 as the nickel business is under restructuring, with the new management team aiming to adjust mine plans, optimize nickel's

cost structure and achieve higher efficiency.

Copper production reached 94,500 t in 3Q18, 3,400 t lower that in 2Q18, reflecting the annual scheduled maintenance shutdown in Sudbury and the strategic decision to decrease mine production at Voisey's Bay to extend the mine lifespan to match the Voisey´s Bay Mine

Extension - VBME underground development schedule.

As previously reported, the Coal business is reviewing mine plans and operations to ensure a sustainable ramp-up from 2019 onwards. The structural changes started to bear fruit in 3Q18, with production totaling 3.2 Mt, 11.3% higher than 2Q18.

Production summary

% change

¹ Including third party purchases, run-of-mine and feed for pelletizing plants.

² Excluding Lubambe's attributable production.

Sales summary

000' metric tons

3Q18

2Q18

3Q17

9M18

9M17

3Q18/2Q18

3Q18/3Q17

9M18/9M17

Iron ore1

104,945

96,755

95,102

283,652

275,150

8.5%

10.3%

3.1%

Pellets

13,878

12,838

12,766

39,497

37,404

8.1%

8.7%

5.6%

Manganese Ore

482

421

569

1,336

1,620

14.5%

-15.3%

-17.5%

Coal

3,194

2,871

3,213

8,497

8,684

11.3%

-0.6%

-2.2%

Nickel

55.7

66.2

72.7

180.6

210.1

-15.9%

-23.4%

-14.0%

Copper2

94.5

97.9

116.9

285.7

325.1

-3.5%

-19.2%

-12.1%

Cobalt

1,028

1,302

1,489

3,657

4,160

-21.0%

-31.0%

-12.1%

Gold (000' oz troy)

117

114

131

344

346

2.6%

-10.7%

-0.6%

% change

9M17

3Q18/2Q18

3Q18/3Q17

9M18/9M17

211,370

14.6%

9.4%

8.1%

38,196

7.7%

8.5%

6.3%

1,086

131.4%

11.0%

4.1%

8,837

27.3%

1.5%

-7.2%

214.8

-7.0%

-19.6%

-17.7%

313.3

-2.3%

-16.2%

-12.3%

000' metric tons Iron ore1

3Q18

2Q18

3Q17

9M18

83,976

73,290

76,794

228,486

Pellets Manganese Ore Coal

14,250

13,231

13,135

40,606

553

239

498

1,130

3,195

2,509

3,148

8,200

Nickel Copper

57.3

61.6

71.3

176.8

92.4

94.6

110.2

274.8

¹ Including third party purchases and run-of-mine.

Iron ore

% change

000' metric tons

3Q18

2Q18

3Q17

9M18

9M17

3Q18/2Q18

3Q18/3Q17

9M18/9M17

Northern System

53,919

46,210

45,001

140,730

122,468

16.7%

19.8%

14.9%

Northern and Eastern ranges

37,784

31,888

38,776

98,592

108,013

18.5%

-2.6%

-8.7%

S11D

16,135

14,322

6,226

42,138

14,455

12.7%

159.2%

191.5%

Southeastern System

28,016

27,630

26,898

77,858

82,514

1.4%

4.2%

-5.6%

Itabira

10,929

10,497

9,607

30,465

27,505

4.1%

13.8%

10.8%

Minas Centrais

9,705

9,373

9,197

26,832

29,176

3.5%

5.5%

-8.0%

Mariana

7,382

7,761

8,094

20,561

25,834

-4.9%

-8.8%

-20.4%

Southern System

22,378

22,244

22,571

63,152

66,394

0.6%

-0.9%

-4.9%

Paraopeba

7,270

7,206

7,247

20,608

19,925

0.9%

0.3%

3.4%

Vargem Grande

5,775

5,795

5,447

16,254

18,238

-0.3%

6.0%

-10.9%

Minas Itabirito

9,333

9,243

9,877

26,291

28,230

1.0%

-5.5%

-6.9%

Midwestern System

632

670

632

1,911

1,774

-5.7%

0.0%

7.7%

Corumbá

632

670

632

1,911

1,774

-5.7%

0.0%

7.7%

IRON ORE PRODUCTION1

104,945

96,755

95,102

283,652

273,150

8.5%

10.3%

3.8%

IRON ORE SALES2

83,976

73,290

76,794

228,486

211,370

14.6%

9.4%

8.1%

IRON ORE AND PELLETS SALES

98,226

86,521

89,929

269,092

249,566

13.5%

9.2%

7.8%

¹ Including third party purchases, run-of-mine and feed for pelletizing plants. ² Including third party purchases and run-of-mine.

Production and sales overview

The iron ore production record of 104.9 Mt in 3Q18 was 10.3% higher than in 3Q17, as a result of the S11D ramp-up, and 8.5% higher than in 2Q18 mainly due the usual weather-related seasonality and the performance of S11D.

The sales mix has been consistently improving mainly as a result of S11D and Tubarão I and II pellet plants ramp-ups. The share of premium products (pellets, Carajás, BRBF, pellet feed and sinter feed low alumina) increased to 79% in 3Q18, contributing to the US$ 1.5/t increase of Vale's average premium to the realized iron ore fines CFR/FOB wmt price in 3Q18 vs. 2Q182.

Vale continued the build-up of offshore inventories to increase the flexibility of the supply chain and product portfolio. Nevertheless, Vale achieved record sales for a quarter of 98.2 Mt, 8.7 Mt

2 US$ 8.6/t in 3Q18 vs US$ 7.1/t in 2Q18

Disclaimer

Vale SA published this content on 15 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2018 11:42:04 UTC
