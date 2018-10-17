Vale : 10/17/2018 Vale informs on independent auditors change

Rio de Janeiro, October 17th, 2018 - Vale S.A. (Vale), pursuant to the provisions set forth in article 28, of the Instruction of Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) number 308 of May 14, 1999, as amended, informs its investors and the market that the Board of Directors of Vale, in a meet realized on September 27th, 2018, approved the hiring of PriceWaterhouseCoopers Auditores Independentes (PwC) in replacement of KPMG Auditores Independentes (KPMG), for providing audit services of its financial statements for a period of five years as from the fiscal year 2019. These services will begin as from the review of the quarterly information (ITRs) for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2019.
The replacement of KPMG by PwC was provided to attend the article 31 of the CVM Instruction 308/99, which determines the mandatory auditor rotation each five years, and had the consent of the actual auditors.
For further information, please contact:
+55-21-3485-3900
André Figueiredo: andre.figueiredo@vale.com
André Werner: andre.werner@vale.com
Carla Albano Miller: carla.albano@vale.com
Fernando Mascarenhas: fernando.mascarenhas@vale.com
Samir Bassil: samir.bassil@vale.com
Bruno Siqueira: bruno.siqueira@vale.com
Clarissa Couri: clarissa.couri@vale.com
Renata Capanema: renata.capanema@vale.com
