News Summary

Vale : 10/17/2018 Vale informs on independent auditors change

10/17/2018 | 07:33pm EDT
Rio de Janeiro, October 17th, 2018 - Vale S.A. (Vale), pursuant to the provisions set forth in article 28, of the Instruction of Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) number 308 of May 14, 1999, as amended, informs its investors and the market that the Board of Directors of Vale, in a meet realized on September 27th, 2018, approved the hiring of PriceWaterhouseCoopers Auditores Independentes (PwC) in replacement of KPMG Auditores Independentes (KPMG), for providing audit services of its financial statements for a period of five years as from the fiscal year 2019. These services will begin as from the review of the quarterly information (ITRs) for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2019.
The replacement of KPMG by PwC was provided to attend the article 31 of the CVM Instruction 308/99, which determines the mandatory auditor rotation each five years, and had the consent of the actual auditors.

For further information, please contact:
+55-21-3485-3900

André Figueiredo: andre.figueiredo@vale.com
André Werner: andre.werner@vale.com
Carla Albano Miller: carla.albano@vale.com
Fernando Mascarenhas: fernando.mascarenhas@vale.com
Samir Bassil: samir.bassil@vale.com
Bruno Siqueira: bruno.siqueira@vale.com
Clarissa Couri: clarissa.couri@vale.com
Renata Capanema: renata.capanema@vale.com

This press release may include statements that present Vale's expectations about future events or results. All statements, when based upon expectations about the future, involve various risks and uncertainties. Vale cannot guarantee that such statements will prove correct. These risks and uncertainties include factors related to the following: (a) the countries where we operate, especially Brazil and Canada; (b) the global economy; (c) the capital markets; (d) the mining and metals prices and their dependence on global industrial production, which is cyclical by nature; and (e) global competition in the markets in which Vale operates. To obtain further information on factors that may lead to results different from those forecast by Vale, please consult the reports Vale files with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Brazilian Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM), and the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), and in particular the factors discussed under 'Forward-Looking Statements' and 'Risk Factors' in Vale's annual report on Form 20-F.

​​

Disclaimer

Vale SA published this content on 17 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2018 23:32:01 UTC
