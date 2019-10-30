Vale : 10/30/2019 Vale informs on approval for the withdrawal of its ADSs listing by Euronext Paris

Rio de Janeiro, October 30th, 2019 - Vale S.A. ('Vale') informs that on September 25th, 2019 it applied for the delisting of its American depositary shares ('ADSs') from Euronext Paris (ISIN code US91912E1055) and that the Board of Euronext Paris SA has approved the delisting of the ADSs from Euronext Paris (the 'ADS Delisting').

An orderly sale procedure will be implemented, pursuant to which existing Euronext Paris-listed ADSs holders may sell their securities prior to the delisting, without incurring in additional fees.

The orderly sale procedure will be implemented from November 4th, 2019 to November 15th, 2019 (the 'Orderly Sale Procedure'). Vale has appointed BNP Paribas Securities Services ('BPSS'), a member of Euroclear France, as centralizing agent for such Orderly Sale Procedure.

Brokerage costs of the sale of ADSs pursuant to the Orderly Sale Procedure will be borne by Vale. The ADSs holders who shall not have participated in the Orderly Sale Procedure may, following the ADSs Delisting, elect either to register their ADSs with a financial intermediary of their choice acting on the New York Stock Exchange (or any other market where the ADSs are traded) or to register the shares underlying their ADSs with the financial intermediary of their choice acting on the Brazilian Stock Exchange. Should an ADS holder not follow any of the two alternatives as mentioned above, the ADSs owned by such holder and the shares underlying the ADSs would still remain valid after the ADSs Delisting, but at the time of future disposal, such securities would need to be sold through a broker acting on the New York Stock Exchange.

French shareholders wishing to take advantage of the Orderly Sale Procedure must instruct their financial intermediary to deliver the number of ADSs they hold to BPSS in accordance with the notice to be published by Euronext. The ADSs will be sold on the New York Stock Exchange as of November 20th, 2019 at the market price at the time of sale, following collection of sale orders by BPSS. An applicable weighted average sale price will then be calculated by BPSS. The proceeds from the sales, based on such weighted average price converted in Euros, will be distributed to eligible ADSs holders once received by BPSS.

By participating in the Orderly Sale Procedure the holders of ADSs understand and accept the implicit risk that may arise as a result of possible fluctuations in Vale's ADS price between the end of the sale facility's centralization period, at which time their order to participate in the sale facility will become irrevocable, and the date(s) of the effective sale of the ADSs on the New York Stock Exchange.

It is expected that the ADSs Delisting will be completed on or around November 29th, 2019.