By Michael Dabaie

American depositary receipts of Vale S.A. (VALE) fell 12% to $13.08 in heavy volume Friday after the Brazilian iron ore company said a dam burst at a mining operation in the state of Minas Gerais.

Vale said spillage from the dam reached the company's administrative area and part of the community of Vila Ferteco, and that rescue workers have been sent to the site.

