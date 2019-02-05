Vale : Brazil Court Releases Vale, TÜV SÜD Employees in Dam Collapse Case

By Luciana Magalhaes

SÃO PAULO -- An appeals court on Tuesday ordered the release of three employees of Vale SA and two engineers working for Germany's TÜV SÜD who had been detained after a deadly dam spill at one of the Brazilian company's mines.

All five had been detained for questioning last month amid a continuing investigation of the collapse of a tailings dam in the rural town of Brumadinho.

TÜV SÜD's two employees had certified the safety of the ill-fated waste dam on behalf of the Brazilian mining giant.

On its Twitter page, Brazil's Superior Court of Justice, or STJ, said the employees had already been heard and there was no need to keep them under arrest.

The collapse of the dam in the mineral-rich state of Minas Gerais has caused 134 confirmed deaths so far, with close to two hundred people still missing and probably dead, according to authorities.

The burst followed another fatal dam accident just three years ago at another mine belonging to a company half-owned by Vale.

The STJ decision is temporary and could still be reversed, a spokeswoman said. As of Tuesday afternoon there was no information about the timing of the release.

