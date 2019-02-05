Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Vale    VALE3   BRVALEACNOR0

VALE (VALE3)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Vale : Brazil Court Releases Vale, TÜV SÜD Employees in Dam Collapse Case

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/05/2019 | 02:52pm EST

By Luciana Magalhaes

SÃO PAULO -- An appeals court on Tuesday ordered the release of three employees of Vale SA and two engineers working for Germany's TÜV SÜD who had been detained after a deadly dam spill at one of the Brazilian company's mines.

All five had been detained for questioning last month amid a continuing investigation of the collapse of a tailings dam in the rural town of Brumadinho.

TÜV SÜD's two employees had certified the safety of the ill-fated waste dam on behalf of the Brazilian mining giant.

On its Twitter page, Brazil's Superior Court of Justice, or STJ, said the employees had already been heard and there was no need to keep them under arrest.

The collapse of the dam in the mineral-rich state of Minas Gerais has caused 134 confirmed deaths so far, with close to two hundred people still missing and probably dead, according to authorities.

The burst followed another fatal dam accident just three years ago at another mine belonging to a company half-owned by Vale.

The STJ decision is temporary and could still be reversed, a spokeswoman said. As of Tuesday afternoon there was no information about the timing of the release.

Write to Luciana Magalhaes at Luciana.Magalhaes@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VALE
02:52pVALE : Brazil Court Releases Vale, TÜV SÜD Employees in Dam Collapse Case
DJ
02:45pIT'S EASIER TO COUNT THE LIVING' : Disaster Shakes Brazil's Faith in Mining -- u..
DJ
06:45aVALE : Disaster Shakes Brazilians' Faith in Nation's Mining Industry
DJ
02/04VALE : 02/04/2019 Vale announces final composition of the Committee for Support ..
PU
02/04VALE : 02/04/2019 Vale announces decision to temporarily halt operations of the ..
PU
02/04VALE : 02/04/2019 Vale informs on Public Civil Action
PU
02/04GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Act..
BU
02/01VALE : Brazil dam burst death toll rises to 115; 10 people added to list of miss..
AQ
02/01VALE : 01/31/2019 Vale updates on latest information about Brumadinho
PU
01/31VALE : in Talks on Payments to Brazil's Dam Disaster Victims -- Update
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 36 493 M
EBIT 2018 12 729 M
Net income 2018 10 661 M
Debt 2018 9 594 M
Yield 2018 6,63%
P/E ratio 2018 9,18
P/E ratio 2019 7,44
EV / Sales 2018 2,03x
EV / Sales 2019 1,90x
Capitalization 64 518 M
Chart VALE
Duration : Period :
Vale Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VALE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 16,6 $
Spread / Average Target 36%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Fábio Schvartsman Chief Executive Officer
Gueitiro Matsuo Genso Chairman
Luciano Siani Pires Chief Financial Officer
Oscar Augusto de Camargo Filho Director
Dan Antonio Marinho Conrado Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VALE-13.12%64 518
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED36.75%12 789
KUMBA IRON ORE LTD.24.57%8 194
NMDC LTD-1.55%4 206
FERREXPO PLC23.97%1 858
LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CORPORATION26.69%1 498
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.