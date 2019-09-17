Vale : Brazil Police to Announce First Criminal Charges Over Vale Dam Collapse

By Luciana Magalhaes and Samantha Pearson

SÃO PAULO -- Brazilian police are set to announce the first criminal charges against employees of mining giant Vale SA and German safety inspector TÜV SÜD as early as this week over the deadly collapse of a mine-waste dam in January, according to a person familiar with the probe.

Police expect to formally accuse eight to 12 people from both companies for the crime of false representation in the first of a series of charges, alleging that certificates produced by TÜV SÜD to attest to the stability of Vale's fateful dam were issued fraudulently, the person said, without naming the individuals.

"The accused individuals invented an inadequate methodology to justify giving the dam the minimum safety rating," the person said, adding that forensic studies by the police showed the methods used were insufficient to guarantee the stability of the dam.

Under Brazilian law, police can only formally accuse suspects, while it is up to prosecutors to file the charges before a judge.

Police continue to investigate individuals at both Vale and TÜV SÜD for homicide and environmental crimes over the dam's collapse in the town of Brumadinho, which killed 270 people in the world's worst mining disaster of its kind in more than half a century. Police are expected to recommend further charges against individuals and companies over the course of the probe, investigators have told the Journal.

A spokeswoman for TÜV SÜD said the company wouldn't comment on the case, other than to say the group has cooperated fully with the authorities in the investigation. A spokeswoman for Vale declined to comment.

Vale has said it had no knowledge of any imminent risk at the dam, and has cooperated fully with authorities.

Since the dam's collapse, authorities have narrowed in on safety audits carried out by TÜV SÜD in June and September last year, which concluded the dam at Brumadinho was stable. Vale used those certificates to prove the dam's stability to regulatory bodies in Brazil.

An investigation by the Journal in February found that employees of both Vale and TÜV SÜD knew for months of dangerous conditions at the mine-waste dam before it collapsed. Yet inspectors certified the dam as safe, expressing worry about losing contracts with Vale, the dam's owner and a major client.

In police testimony seen by the Journal, Makoto Namba, a senior engineering inspector at TÜV SÜD, told police he felt pressured by a Vale official to sign the dam's safety certification. TÜV SÜD had contracts for safety audits at tens of other Vale dams in Brazil, as well as new projects at the dam in Brumadinho. Mr. Namba's lawyer said he would only comment once the accusations were made public.

In May, an investigation by the Journal also found that several of Vale's own workers at the mine warned their bosses the dam was about to collapse. Supervisors brushed aside those concerns, in some cases citing fears about extra expenditures.

The crime of false representation, which can carry a prison sentence of up to six years in Brazil when related to some cases of environmental damage, may also serve as the basis for other charges, investigators have previously told the Journal.

If a judge finds TÜV SÜD's certificates were issued fraudulently, TÜV SÜD could be found guilty of corruption, given that the certificates were submitted to government regulators and other authorities as proof of the dam's stability, officials told the Journal earlier this year.

Under Brazil's 2013 anticorruption law, companies are considered guilty of corruption if they obstruct the activities of a regulator or other government authority. If found guilty, TÜV SÜD could face penalties ranging from hefty fines to the partial or total closure of its operations in Brazil, as well as possible scrutiny by prosecutors in Germany, legal experts said. The company employs about 500 people in Brazil, where it owns a laboratory as well as the engineering business that was tasked with auditing Vale's mine, which it acquired in 2013, according to its website.

Founded in 1866, TÜV SÜD has built a reputation as one of the world's best-known inspection and certification groups. With a slogan "Add Value. Inspire Trust," the Munich-based group now employs about 24,000 people and is responsible for accrediting a range of items, including planes and health products.

