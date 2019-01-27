Log in
VALE (VALE3)
Vale : Brazil's Vale Sounds New Alert After Mining-Dam Disaster

01/27/2019

By Paulo Trevisani

BRUMADINHO, Brazil--Brazilian mining giant Vale SA said Sunday that people were being evacuated in parts of this rural town because of elevated water levels in another dam at its iron-ore mine here.

A dam at the same site had collapsed two days ago, killing scores of its employees and local residents.

Vale said in a statement it sounded alarms after noticing an increase in the dam's water level.

Authorities said Saturday that the dam was being monitored to avoid another collapse that could worsen Friday's disaster.

A tailings dam broke around noon on Friday, releasing mining waste and engulfing the company's local offices and parts of the city with mud.

Officials placed the death toll at 34 as of Saturday, but hundreds remain missing.

Write to Paulo Trevisani at paulo.trevisani@wsj.com

