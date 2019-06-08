Log in
VALE

(VALE3)
Vale : Brazil's Vale will invest $1.9 billion to shut down nine dams - filing

06/08/2019 | 12:26pm EDT
Main entrance of the Brazilian mining company Vale SA, in Nova Lima

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian mining company Vale SA said it will spend $1.9 billion for the decommissioning of nine tailing dams in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais, according to a securities filing late on Friday.

The company will invest between $150 million and $200 million in 2019, around $500 million in 2020 and between $150 million and $200 million in the following years. The company also said it will be investing in ongoing assessments on engineering projects and expenses for other geotechnical structures.

Vale's announcement follows a dam burst in January that killed hundreds - its second such disaster in three years.

The company had already said it would invest $1.9 billion to decommission nine dams, but had not provided details on how the money would be deployed.

In the securities filing which includes slides for investors, Vale said two upstream dams will be completely decommissioned in three years. Another five will be transformed into downstream dams prior to decommissioning and two will have safety factors increased prior to decommissioning.

"We have not spared – and will not spare – resources or efforts to repair any damages caused to the families involved, to the infrastructure of the communities and to the environment," Chief Executive Officer Eduardo Bartolomeo said in the presentation to investors.

The world's largest iron ore producer announced this week it created the new role of executive director for safety and operational excellence and appointed Carlos Medeiros to the position.

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl in Sao Paulo; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

Financials ($)
Sales 2019 36 913 M
EBIT 2019 11 893 M
Net income 2019 9 562 M
Debt 2019 2 605 M
Yield 2019 3,23%
P/E ratio 2019 7,10
P/E ratio 2020 6,47
EV / Sales 2019 1,87x
EV / Sales 2020 1,78x
Capitalization 66 318 M
Chart VALE
Duration : Period :
Vale Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VALE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 16,1 $
Spread / Average Target 28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Fábio Schvartsman Chief Executive Officer
Gueitiro Matsuo Genso Chairman
Luciano Siani Pires Chief Financial Officer
Oscar Augusto de Camargo Filho Director
Dan Antonio Marinho Conrado Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VALE-4.59%66 418
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED87.35%16 577
KUMBA IRON ORE LTD.67.41%9 799
NMDC LTD7.95%4 593
FERREXPO PLC27.56%1 713
LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CORPORATION27.23%1 463
