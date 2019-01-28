Log in
Vale : China iron ore extends rise amid supply concerns; steel prices fall

01/28/2019 | 09:23pm EST
Workers are seen by a freight train at the iron ore terminal at Dalian Port

MANILA (Reuters) - China's iron ore futures extended gains on Tuesday amid expectations of slower production by top producer Vale SA, but steel prices fell on caution ahead of the U.S.-China trade talks this week.

China's benchmark iron ore contract soared to its highest in 16 months on Monday, after a dam holding mine waste at Vale's Corrego do Feijao mine collapsed on Friday, burying mining facilities and killing dozens.

The disaster has created uncertainty for China's iron ore market at a time when demand for supply from the South American country is rising, traders say.

The most traded iron ore on the Dalian Commodity Exchange rose as much as 0.9 percent to 558.5 yuan ($82.69) a tonne.

"Although the mine in question only has a 7.8 million tonne iron ore capacity, the larger issue is whether Vale will be able to navigate a myriad of lawsuits and penalties, not to mention operational restraints that could be imposed on it," said INTL FCStone commodity consultant Edward Meir.

Vale is the world's top supplier of low-aluminium iron ore, preferred by Chinese mills for its low impurity level.

Brazil's government weighed pushing for a management overhaul at Vale on Monday, while prosecutors, politicians and victims' families called for punishment.

The most-active rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell as much as 1.6 percent to 3,653 yuan a tonne. Hot rolled coil was also down as much as 1.6 percent to 3,561 yuan.

"Our analytics model on the ferrous futures complex is showing an outflow of money on the steel assets as we move into the U.S.-China trade talks that is going to be held this week," said Darren Toh, a data scientist with Singapore-based steel and iron ore data analytics company Tivlon Technologies.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Monday the United States expects significant progress in trade talks in Washington with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, but the two sides will be tackling "complicated issues".

"Market participants are de-risking their funds to avoid any swings caused by the noises coming out from the trade talks," Toh said.

Dalian coking coal fell as much as 2.3 percent to 1,196 yuan a tonne, while coke dropped as much as 2.2 percent to 2,015 yuan.

(Reporting by Enrico dela Cruz; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

By Enrico Dela Cruz

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 36 687 M
EBIT 2018 12 893 M
Net income 2018 10 661 M
Debt 2018 9 594 M
Yield 2018 5,50%
P/E ratio 2018 10,83
P/E ratio 2019 8,83
EV / Sales 2018 2,41x
EV / Sales 2019 2,27x
Capitalization 78 717 M
Chart VALE
Duration : Period :
Vale Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VALE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 17,5 $
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Fábio Schvartsman Chief Executive Officer
Gueitiro Matsuo Genso Chairman
Luciano Siani Pires Chief Financial Officer
Oscar Augusto de Camargo Filho Director
Dan Antonio Marinho Conrado Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VALE10.10%78 717
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED14.56%10 484
KUMBA IRON ORE LTD.12.95%6 895
NMDC LTD-6.56%4 039
FERREXPO PLC3.01%1 542
LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CORPORATION3.59%1 216
