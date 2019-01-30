Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Vale    VALE3   BRVALEACNOR0

VALE (VALE3)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Vale : China iron ore extends rise, steel down ahead of holiday

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/30/2019 | 09:48pm EST
A bulldozer and a labor work on a pile of iron ore at a steel factory in Tangshan in China's Hebei Province

MANILA (Reuters) - China's benchmark iron ore futures extended gains on Thursday to hit their highest in nearly 17 months, supported by concerns over supply disruptions in the wake of a mining disaster in Brazil.

But prices of steel and other steelmaking ingredients edged lower, with many market participants winding down ahead of the Lunar New Year break next week.

The most traded iron ore contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange rose as much as 2.6 percent to 593 yuan ($88.36) a tonne shortly after the market opened, although it was up just 0.3 percent by 0203 GMT.

"People are still worried that the supply-side may still have some trouble because of Vale's decision to cut production," said a Shanghai-based trader.

"But there could be some profit-taking ahead of the Chinese New Year holiday next week because we don't know what could happen during the market break."

Brazil's Vale SA, the world's largest iron ore miner, on Tuesday said it would take up to 10 percent of its output offline as it decommissions a total of 19 dams over three years, including an additional 10 following last week's deadly tailings dam burst.

Vale's move would cut up to 40 million tonnes of iron ore production a year.

"I don't think Australia has enough additional supply especially for the iron ore grade similar to the quality of Vale's output," said the trader in Shanghai.

The dam failure may knock Vale off its perch as the biggest iron ore exporter as the resulting rally in high-grade ore prices steers buyers towards rivals offering cheaper ore, according to analysts and traders.

Spot iron ore for delivery to China jumped 8.2 percent to $85.30 a tonne on Wednesday, according to SteelHome consultancy.

The most-active rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was down 0.8 percent at 3,693 yuan a tonne. Hot rolled coil fell 1.0 percent to 3,588 yuan.

Dalian coking coal edged down 0.5 percent to 1,211 yuan a tonne, while coke slipped 0.7 percent to 2,031 yuan.

(Reporting by Enrico dela Cruz; Editing by Joseph Radford)

By Enrico Dela Cruz

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VALE
09:48pVALE : China iron ore extends rise, steel down ahead of holiday
RE
08:15pBHP : Committed to Learn from Latest Tailings Dam Tragedy - CEO
DJ
07:50pGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action ..
BU
05:36pVALE : Death Toll From Brazilian Dam Collapse Jumps to 99
DJ
02:21pTHE LATEST : Experts in Brazil criticize wet mine tailings
AQ
02:15pVALE : Deadly Brazil Mine Accident Puts Waste Dams in Spotlight
DJ
02:14pIMPORTANT INVESTOR REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Clas..
BU
09:11aVALE : U.N. rights experts seek inquiry into toxic waste from Brazil dam
AQ
08:12aVALE : Death Toll from Brazil Dam Collapse Reaches 84
AQ
07:45aVALE : Shares Jump After Company Announces Plan to Dismantle Dams
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 36 493 M
EBIT 2018 12 729 M
Net income 2018 10 661 M
Debt 2018 9 594 M
Yield 2018 7,05%
P/E ratio 2018 8,64
P/E ratio 2019 7,01
EV / Sales 2018 1,93x
EV / Sales 2019 1,80x
Capitalization 60 713 M
Chart VALE
Duration : Period :
Vale Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VALE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 16,6 $
Spread / Average Target 44%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Fábio Schvartsman Chief Executive Officer
Gueitiro Matsuo Genso Chairman
Luciano Siani Pires Chief Financial Officer
Oscar Augusto de Camargo Filho Director
Dan Antonio Marinho Conrado Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VALE-15.53%60 713
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED20.05%11 097
KUMBA IRON ORE LTD.11.30%7 220
NMDC LTD-4.96%4 088
FERREXPO PLC12.36%1 694
LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CORPORATION7.34%1 257
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.