VALE

(VALE3)
Vale : China steel futures gain as iron ore resumes uptrend

02/18/2019 | 09:51pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Workers are seen on the top of an iron ore pile as a machine works on blending the iron ore, at Dalian Port

MANILA (Reuters) - Benchmark steel prices in China gained in early trade on Tuesday as steel-making raw material iron ore climbed for a third consecutive session amid concerns over supply disruptions.

Brazil's government on Monday banned new upstream mining dams and ordered the decommissioning of all such dams by 2021, targeting the type of structure that burst last month in the town of Brumadinho, killing hundreds of people.

The move is seen as the strongest response yet from Brazil's government to the disaster involving a tailings dam of top iron ore miner Vale SA. It would impact some 50 upstream mining dams in Brazil's mining heartland of Minas Gerais state alone.

The most-active rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was up 0.9 percent at 3,677 yuan ($543.16) a tonne, as of 0223 GMT. Hot rolled coil rose 1.7 percent to 3,657 yuan.

"Iron ore continues to influence the ferrous complex. Steel prices reflect the rising cost of iron ore and producers are passing it on to the consumers," said Darren Toh, a data scientist with Singapore-based steel and iron ore data analytics company Tivlon Technologies.

The most traded iron ore contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange edged up 0.6 percent to 634.5 yuan. Dalian iron ore dropped about 4 percent since hitting an all-time high of 657.5 yuan on Feb. 12, but is up about 28 percent this year.

Spot iron ore for delivery to China rose 1.1 percent to $88.80 a tonne on Monday, according to SteelHome consultancy.

Iron ore prices are expected to remain high for sometime with the market still focused on the impact of the loss of some supply from Brazil, ANZ analysts said in a note.

Coking coal dropped 0.9 percent to 1,258.5 yuan a tonne, extending its pullback after scaling a peak of 1,323.5 yuan last week.

Coke was down 0.2 percent at 2,063.5 yuan.

Chinese coal traders have stopped ordering Australian coal as clearing times through China's customs have doubled to at least 40 days, according to major buyers in China and international coal merchants, resulting in a sharp fall in Australian prices.

Only cargoes from Australia, the biggest supplier of the fuel to the world's top consumer, were affected, according to traders and a broker.

(Reporting by Enrico dela Cruz, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

By Enrico Dela Cruz

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 36 697 M
EBIT 2018 12 922 M
Net income 2018 8 988 M
Debt 2018 10 186 M
Yield 2018 6,13%
P/E ratio 2018 9,36
P/E ratio 2019 6,86
EV / Sales 2018 2,06x
EV / Sales 2019 1,90x
Capitalization 65 515 M
Managers
NameTitle
Fábio Schvartsman Chief Executive Officer
Gueitiro Matsuo Genso Chairman
Luciano Siani Pires Chief Financial Officer
Oscar Augusto de Camargo Filho Director
Dan Antonio Marinho Conrado Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VALE-10.45%65 515
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED49.64%13 716
KUMBA IRON ORE LTD.41.27%8 588
NMDC LTD-5.37%4 066
FERREXPO PLC35.11%1 980
LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CORPORATION30.86%1 532
