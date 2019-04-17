Log in
VALE    VALE3

VALE

(VALE3)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo - 04/17
52.25 BRL   -1.60%
Vale : Chinese iron ore prices fall on expected jump in supply

04/17/2019 | 11:58pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Workers are seen on the top of an iron ore pile as a machine works on blending the iron ore, at Dalian Port

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's iron ore futures extended losses on Thursday as market sentiment remained bearish about a rise in near-term supply after Brazil's Vale SA said it was set to reopen an iron ore mine.

The most-active iron ore contract for September delivery on the Dalian Commodity Exchange fell 1 percent to 619.5 yuan ($92.54) a tonne as of 0303 GMT, adding to a 3 pct fall in the previous session.

Vale said on Tuesday that it expects to resume operations at the Brucutu mine, which has annual capacity of 30 million tonnes, within 72 hours.

Analysts and investors saw the news as bearish for near-term supply, as shipments from major miners in Australia are also resuming after recent disruptions from a tropical cyclone.

Combined iron ore shipments from Brazil and Australia increased by 2.82 million tonnes, or about 18 percent, last week as of April 14 to 18.86 million tonnes, according to data compiled by Mysteel consultancy.

However, analysts expect solid demand for the steel-making raw material amid supportive macroeconomic conditions.

"Downstream steel demand from manufacturing and construction sectors remains firm, which has contributed to be the recovery in steel prices and margins," said Hui Heng Tan, research analyst at Marex Spectron, in a note.

"Currency conditions remain supportive given the strength of importing countries which has lifted the purchasing power of end-users."

China on Wednesday reported steady 6.4 percent growth on its GDP in the first quarter, backed by improving industrial production and consumer demand.

But analysts warn it is too early to call a sustainable turnaround, and further policy support will be needed to maintain momentum in the economy.

Benchmark Shanghai rebar prices dipped 1.2 percent to 3,735 yuan a tonne.

Dalian coking coal futures edged up 0.3 percent to 1,324 yuan, while coke slid 1.2 percent to 2,026 yuan.

(This story corrects the annual capacity of Brucutu to 30 million tonnes in 3rd paragraph, not 3 million tonnes; and Brazil, Australia ore exports, not imports, in first bullet)

(Reporting by Muyu Xu and Shivani Singh; editing by Richard Pullin)

