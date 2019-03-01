Log in
VALE

(VALE3)
Vale : Could Face $7 Billion Fine in Connection With Audit of Mining Dam That Preceded Collapse

0
03/01/2019 | 03:31pm EST

By Jeffrey T. Lewis and Luciana Magalhaes

SÃO PAULO -- Brazilian mining giant Vale SA could face a close to $7 billion fine if it is convicted of colluding with safety auditors to hide dangerous conditions at the mining tailings dam near Brumadinho that later collapsed, killing more than 180 people.

A person close to the investigation into the collapse said that the fine could reach 20% of 2018 revenue if the company is convicted under Brazilian anticorruption law, adding it is too soon to estimate how big the final fine will be. Brazilian investigators have said they have evidence of collusion between Vale and the independent auditing company that certified the dam as safe before it burst on Jan. 25.

Vale disputed that any of its initiatives could fall within the scope of Brazil's anticorruption law and denied that it has encouraged any interference with inspections of its dams.

Some analysts said a fine of that size wouldn't be surprising, based on the $5.3 billion penalty levied on Samarco Mineracao SA, a mining company half-owned by Vale involved in a similar disaster nearby in 2015. The Samarco tailings mine that collapsed resulted in 19 deaths, but caused far greater environmental damage.

"Samarco was much worse environmentally, but you can't take the human element out, and when you add up the sheer horrifying amount of lives lost, that will push the fine for Vale up higher," said Jeremy Sussman, an analyst at Clarkson Capital Markets in New York.

Mr. Sussman said he estimates Vale had revenue of about $37 billion in 2018, and he has forecast a total payout of $7.5 billion for the accident, including fines and remediation costs.

The Wall Street Journal has reported that Vale and its safety auditor, TÜV SÜD, knew for months about dangerous conditions at the dam, but TÜV SÜD inspectors certified it as safe out of fear of losing contracts with Vale.

Vale shares were down about 1.3% in midafternoon trading, while the benchmark Ibovespa stocks index was down about 1%.

Vale has said it is cooperating with the investigation. Employees of both Vale and TÜV SÜD were arrested, brought in for questioning as part of the probe and have since been released.

The Brumadinho dam's collapse sent a tide of muddy mining waste crashing over Vale offices and a busy lunchroom nearby, and into parts of the small, rural town. More than 100 people are still missing and feared dead after the disaster.

Write to Jeffrey T. Lewis at jeffrey.lewis@wsj.com

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 36 750 M
EBIT 2018 13 006 M
Net income 2018 8 988 M
Debt 2018 12 422 M
Yield 2018 6,03%
P/E ratio 2018 9,83
P/E ratio 2019 6,73
EV / Sales 2018 2,13x
EV / Sales 2019 2,01x
Capitalization 65 954 M
Chart VALE
Duration : Period :
Vale Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VALE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 15,9 $
Spread / Average Target 26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Fábio Schvartsman Chief Executive Officer
Gueitiro Matsuo Genso Chairman
Luciano Siani Pires Chief Financial Officer
Oscar Augusto de Camargo Filho Director
Dan Antonio Marinho Conrado Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VALE-7.80%65 954
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED44.63%13 318
KUMBA IRON ORE LTD.36.46%8 543
NMDC LTD3.98%4 489
FERREXPO PLC33.52%2 036
LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CORPORATION35.40%1 597
