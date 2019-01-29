Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Vale    VALE3   BRVALEACNOR0

VALE (VALE3)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Vale : Employees Arrested After Brazil Dam Collapse

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/29/2019 | 06:27am EST

By Jeffrey T. Lewis and Paulo Trevisani

SÃO PAULO -- Brazilian police arrested five people Tuesday in connection with the deadly collapse of a dam owned by iron-ore producer Vale SA, including employees of the mining company.

The number killed by the tide of mud and mining debris that swept through the burst dam Friday had risen to 65 by Monday evening, while close to 300 people are still missing and feared dead.

Police said two engineers working for a company hired by Vale to inspect the dam before its collapse were arrested in São Paulo. Three Vale employees were detained in or near the city of Belo Horizonte, the capital of Minas Gerais state, where the dam was located.

Police also seized documents and other items belonging to the five detainees. Vale said in a note that the company is cooperating fully with investigators.

The dam collapse destroyed nearby offices and a bar belonging to Vale and debris smashed into parts of the small town of Brumadinho in Minas Gerais.

Write to Jeffrey T. Lewis at jeffrey.lewis@wsj.com and Paulo Trevisani at paulo.trevisani@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VALE
06:32aVALE : Five arrested, including three Vale staff, after Brazil dam disaster
RE
06:27aVALE : Employees Arrested After Brazil Dam Collapse
DJ
04:59aVALE : Two engineers, who worked for Brazil miner Vale on burst dam, arrested - ..
RE
03:29aVALE : Death toll from burst dam in Brazil to exceed 300, residents are furious
AQ
03:02aVALE : China iron ore hovers near 16-month high on Brazil supply woes
RE
02:48aVALE : Brazil Vows Crackdown on Miner
DJ
02:44aBHP Says No Samarco Debt-Agreement Reached, No Plans to Reopen Yet
DJ
12:19aVALE : 01/29/2019 Vale announces donation and new emergency initiatives in Bruma..
PU
12:19aVALE : 01/28/2019 Disclosure of material information in connection with Samarco'..
PU
01/28BHP : Brazil dam disaster may delay Samarco settlement for BHP, Vale
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 36 493 M
EBIT 2018 12 729 M
Net income 2018 10 661 M
Debt 2018 9 594 M
Yield 2018 7,19%
P/E ratio 2018 8,47
P/E ratio 2019 6,87
EV / Sales 2018 1,89x
EV / Sales 2019 1,77x
Capitalization 59 541 M
Chart VALE
Duration : Period :
Vale Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VALE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 17,0 $
Spread / Average Target 51%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Fábio Schvartsman Chief Executive Officer
Gueitiro Matsuo Genso Chairman
Luciano Siani Pires Chief Financial Officer
Oscar Augusto de Camargo Filho Director
Dan Antonio Marinho Conrado Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VALE-16.45%59 541
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED14.56%10 614
KUMBA IRON ORE LTD.12.95%7 281
NMDC LTD-5.83%4 059
FERREXPO PLC7.48%1 626
LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CORPORATION6.23%1 243
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.