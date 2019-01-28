Vale : Ends Down 18.01% After Mining Disaster -- Data Talk

Vale S.A. Sponsored ADR (VALE) closed at $11.20, down $2.46 or 18.01%

-- Lowest close since Dec. 15, 2017, when it closed at $11.17

-- Largest percent decrease since Oct. 15, 2008, when it fell 23.8%

-- Vale said earlier Monday that it suspended dividend payments and share buybacks, as the miner faces spiraling losses over its dam that burst leaving hundreds of people missing and presumed dead in southeast Brazil

-- Judges have already frozen about $3 billion in total of the company's assets in response to Friday's disaster to fund relief efforts and structural work to shore up the dam, Vale said in a statement

-- Earlier Monday, four firms downgraded Vale, Benzinga reported

-- Down two consecutive days; down 24.63% over this period

-- Worst two-day stretch since the two days ending Oct. 15, 2008 when it fell 28.08%

-- Down 15.09% month-to-date; on pace for worst month since May 2016, when it fell 30.69%

-- Down 74.49% from its all-time closing high of $43.91 on May 16, 2008

-- Down 14.18% from 52 weeks ago (Jan. 29, 2018), when it closed at $13.05

-- Down 29.69% from its 52-week closing high of $15.93 on Oct. 17, 2018

-- New 52-week closing low

-- Traded as low as $11.08; lowest intraday level since Dec. 15, 2017, when it hit $11.03

-- Down 18.89% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since Oct. 22, 2008, when it fell as much as 19.89%

-- Today's preliminary volume is 150.0 million shares

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet