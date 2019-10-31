Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Vale    VALE3   BRVALEACNOR0

VALE

(VALE3)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Vale : Investors fear looming safety risks of mining waste dams

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/31/2019 | 06:55am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Members of a rescue team search for victims after a tailings dam owned by Brazilian mining company Vale SA collapsed, in Brumadinho

LONDON (Reuters) - A global inquiry into how mining companies store billions of tonnes of waste in huge dams, launched after a collapse in Brazil killed hundreds, shows about a tenth of the structures have had stability issues, investors said on Thursday.

The research was led by the Church of England (CoE) and fund managers after the collapse of a Vale dam in January unleashed an avalanche of mining waste on the Brazilian town of Brumadinho, killing an estimated 300 people.

A waste, or tailings dam, is the most common waste disposal method for mining companies, whether they're extracting iron ore, gold or copper. They are among the largest man-made structures on earth, with some towering dozens of meters high and stretching for several kilometers.

The major investors, who manage assets worth a combined $13.5 trillion across a range of industries, wrote to mining companies in April asking for information about tailings dams to be disclosed about every mine they control.

They warned they might have to divest their shares unless they had clear information on potential risks.

Of 726 companies contacted, 43% responded. All the major listed miners, including Vale, were among those who replied, according to the investors, jointly led by the CoE Pensions Board and the Swedish AP Funds Council of Ethics.

Initial analysis of company disclosures found tailings dams across the globe hold more than 44 billion square meters of waste.

The disclosures so far showed 166 out of 1,635 of tailings dams have had stability issues in their history, although it was unclear how severe those issues had been and the miners said the problems had been addressed, the investors said.

The investors and senior mining executives are meeting in London on Thursday to review progress on improving dam safety.

They aim to complete an independent global database by the first anniversary of the Brazilian dam disaster on Jan. 25.

John Howchin, secretary general of the Council on Ethics of the Swedish National Pension Funds and Co-Lead of the Mining & Tailings Safety Initiative, said the investors would redouble efforts to secure the missing disclosures.

"There is simply no excuse to not disclose on a material risk, that as owners of these companies, we need to urgently understand. It is clear that investors' patience with non-disclosing companies will not remain for much longer," he said

There are no established global mining industry standards defining what a tailings dam is, how to build one and how to care for it after it is decommissioned.

The International Council on Mining and Metals (ICMM), an industry trade group, said in March it was working on new tailings dam standards with the U.N. Environment Programme (UNEP) and ethical investors.

(Reporting by Barbara Lewis; Additional reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Pravin Char)

By Barbara Lewis

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VALE
06:55aVALE : Investors fear looming safety risks of mining waste dams
RE
10/30VALE : 10/30/2019 Vale informs on approval for the withdrawal of its ADSs listin..
PU
10/2610/26/2019 &NDASH; 16 : 00Vale Expands Efforts to Recover Brumadinho and Affecte..
PU
10/25VALE : 10/25/2019 Vale informs on Samarco Corrective Operation License
PU
10/25VALE : Brazil's Vale CEO says not yet time to resume dividends
RE
10/24VALE : 10/24/2019 Vale's Performance in 3Q19 - USD
PU
10/24Vale's Third-Quarter Net Income Rises on Higher Production, Iron Ore Price
DJ
10/2110/21/2019 &NDASH; 17 : 58Vale informs on the Itabira Complex
PU
10/21VALE : 10/21/2019 Vale informs on the Itabira Complex
PU
10/18VALE : Brazilian Authorities Signal Intent to Focus on Vale Executives in Probe ..
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 37 814 M
EBIT 2019 11 174 M
Net income 2019 2 899 M
Debt 2019 6 188 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 15,1x
P/E ratio 2020 5,05x
EV / Sales2019 1,82x
EV / Sales2020 1,65x
Capitalization 62 491 M
Chart VALE
Duration : Period :
Vale Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VALE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 15,61  $
Last Close Price 12,19  $
Spread / Highest target 56,1%
Spread / Average Target 28,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -40,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eduardo Bartolomeo Chief Executive Officer
José Maurício Pereira Coelho Chairman
Luciano Siani Pires Chief Financial Officer
Oscar Augusto de Camargo Filho Director
Dan Antonio Marinho Conrado Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VALE-4.61%61 975
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED109.79%18 599
KUMBA IRON ORE LIMITED36.38%7 991
NMDC LTD14.64%4 774
XUANHUA CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO., LTD.--.--%1 373
LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CORPORATION-6.35%1 102
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group