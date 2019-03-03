Vale : Removes Top Executives Temporarily After Mine Dam Collapse

By Luciana Magalhaes

São Paulo -- Vale SA Chief Executive Fabio Schvartsman and other top executives of the Brazilian mining giant have been temporarily removed from their positions following a dam collapse that killed more than a 180 people.

Vale said late Saturday that on Friday the company's board of directors had received from federal and state prosecutors recommendations on the dismissal of some executives and employees at various levels of the company.

Eduardo de Salles Bartolomeo, executive director of base metals, was appointed interim CEO, according to the statement.

Vale's Brumadinho dam ruptured at the end of January sending a tide of muddy waste crashing over the mining company's local offices and lunchroom and into parts of the rural town. A total of 186 people have been confirmed dead and 122 remain missing and are feared dead following the collapse.

Mr. Schvartsman said in a resignation letter that he and other executives whose dismissal was requested had done all possible to maintain the safety of the company's operations.

