Vale : Reports 4Q Net Income of $3.8 Billion, Doesn't Give New Production Guidance -- Update

(Adds details, analyst comments)

By Jeffrey T. Lewis

Brazilian iron-ore giant Vale SA said profit increased in the fourth quarter from the previous three months, helped by higher prices and lower freight costs, but disappointed analysts by failing to issue new production guidance for 2019.

Net profit rose to $3.8 billion in the period, from $1.4 billion in the third quarter, while revenue rose to $9.8 billion from $9.5 billion, Vale said Wednesday that adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization rose to $4.5 billion from $4.3 billion.

Vale's earnings results are less important to investors at the moment than the company's outlook for re-opening almost 93 million metric tons per year of production following the tailings dam disaster in the small town of Brumadinho, which resulted in about 300 deaths after a sea of thick mud engulfed nearby Vale offices and smashed through part of the town.

The company's guidance for iron-ore production for 2019, announced before the tragedy, was about 400 million metric tons. Vale didn't provide a new figure for this year in its earnings results. A company spokeswoman declined to say when or if there might be new guidance.

The earnings figures came in more or less as expected, but the lack of new guidance came as a surprise, said Jeremy Sussman, an analyst at Clarksons Platou Securities,

"Something new about production, or an estimate of liabilities (related to Brumadinho), would have been good; as it is we don't know any more than we did last week," he said, adding he hopes the company will provide more information during a conference call with analysts on Thursday morning.

In 2018, the company's output rose to 384.6 million tons from 366.5 million tons the previous year, according to the production report published on Tuesday.

Shortly after the disaster in Brumadinho, Vale chose to halt 40 million tons of annual production because the mines are located near dams similar to the one that burst. Those dams are being decommissioned with the goal of ensuring they are safe from collapsing, and the mines will return to operation once the process is complete.

Another 42.8 million tons of annual production have been closed by legal authorities. The remaining 10 million tons of production are shut down because of a decision by Vale that it couldn't guarantee the stability of various structures in the mining complex.

-- Paulo Trevisani contributed to this article.

Write to Jeffrey T. Lewis at jeffrey.lewis@wsj.com