Vale

VALE

(VALE3)
  Report  
News 
News

Vale : Withheld Information From Regulator Before Brazil Dam Disaster

0
11/05/2019 | 06:49pm EST

By Samantha Pearson and Luciana Magalhaes

SÃO PAULO -- Brazil's mining regulator said Vale SA withheld information from government inspectors about problems at its dam that collapsed in January, killing 270 people.

Vale kept quiet about warning signs at the dam in the months before the tragedy, failing to correctly alert industry authorities, the National Mining Agency (ANM) said in a report about the tragedy released Tuesday.

"If the regulator had been correctly informed, it could have taken precautionary measures and demanded emergency actions by the company, which could have prevented the disaster," the regulator said.

While Brazil's mining laws are relatively strict, regulators lack the resources to oversee the vast national industry and rely heavily on the companies themselves to report problems, mining experts said.

Seven months before the rupture of the mine-waste dam, the world's deadliest in more than half a century, mud began gushing from the structure's base during installation of a drainage pipe. The incident, reported by The Wall Street Journal in February, is considered by authorities to be one of the main indications that something was seriously wrong with the structure. The mud, mine waste known as tailings, is supposed to remain solid and stable inside the dam.

A geologist at Vale told police after the tragedy that he had been very concerned about the incident and that it was necessary to pile up about 60 sandbags to help plug the hole, according to a police document seen by the Journal. ANM said Tuesday that Vale didn't inform it about the incident.

Radar that tracks small movements in the dam's structure showed abnormal readings in June and December last year, which police have highlighted in their criminal investigation into the dam's collapse. Regulators said Vale didn't tell them about this.

Brazil's federal police said in a 215-page report that studies conducted by Vale's own consultants in the 12 months preceding the disaster showed the structure was fragile and would eventually collapse, the Journal reported in October.

Prosecutors are preparing criminal charges against employees of Vale in the case, authorities have told the Journal. Police have announced charges against seven individuals from Vale and six employees from the dam's German safety inspector TÜV SÜD, accusing them of covering up structural dangers at the dam in last year's safety audits. TÜV SÜD has said it was cooperating with authorities.

A spokeswoman for Vale said on Tuesday that the company is analyzing the regulator's 194-page report and isn't able to comment on technical decisions taken by geotechnical experts at the time. She said its employees were highly experienced and capable of dealing with issues related to the dam's maintenance. The miner had no knowledge of an imminent or critical risk at the dam, she said.

Nine months after the tragedy in Brazil's southeastern town of Brumadinho, investigators are focusing on the role played by Vale's higher-level executives in the months and weeks before the Jan. 25 collapse.

The Journal reported Monday that Vale's senior management received an anonymous email warning about the state of the miner's dams two weeks before the disaster. A spokesman for Vale said the company analyzed the email, but concluded it lacked concrete information.

In its report Tuesday, Brazil's mining regulator said the country's rules on dam safety stipulate that miners give detailed information about their structures every two weeks. However, regulators said they learned after the disaster that important information about the dam in Vale's internal reports wasn't shared with them. It said regulators rely on this type of information to prioritize inspections of dams.

At the time of the Jan. 25 disaster, the regulator said it only had eight inspectors exclusively dedicated to monitoring 425 dams across the country.

"The regulator's technical body is small with few resources and few people," said Valmor Bremm, a specialist in mining law based in the state of Paraná.

"There are certain anomalies that are very difficult for the regulator to find out if the company does not report them," he said. The declarations miners in Brazil make about their dams are like tax returns, he said, "it's hard for the authorities to guess if something was omitted."

In addition to the incident in June last year involving the drainage pipe, the regulator said the minor kept other problems to itself.

About two weeks before the tragedy, automated instruments tracking water levels at the dam gave readings that, if confirmed by an inspection team, would have initiated evacuations, according to testimony by Vale employees seen by the Journal. Regulators said they were not informed. Vale said the abnormal readings were only caused by configuration issues with the equipment.

Write to Samantha Pearson at samantha.pearson@wsj.com and Luciana Magalhaes at Luciana.Magalhaes@wsj.com

