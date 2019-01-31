Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Vale    VALE3   BRVALEACNOR0

VALE (VALE3)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Vale : in Talks on Payments to Brazil's Dam Disaster Victims -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/31/2019 | 05:51pm EST

By Jeffrey T. Lewis and Paulo Trevisani

SÃO PAULO -- Brazilian mining giant Vale SA hopes to sign a deal with the state of Minas Gerais soon so it can start paying damages to the victims of the collapse last week of a tailings dam owned by the company.

The dam, which burst on Jan. 25, has claimed at least 110 lives, with 238 more missing and feared dead, civil-defense authorities said Thursday.

Vale Chief Executive Officer Fabio Schvartsman said Thursday it is too soon to know how much the damages might amount to. The accident took place in Minas Gerais, and that is where the legal process will play out, Mr. Schvartsman told reporters after a meeting in Brazil's capital with the federal government's top prosecutor, Raquel Dodge.

"We're ready to skip the lawsuits, seeking an agreement as quickly as possible with the authorities of Minas Gerais, allowing Vale to begin the process immediately," he said.

The tailings dam's collapse in the small Brazilian town of Brumadinho released a torrent of muddy mining waste that swept away offices and a crowded lunchroom nearby belonging to Vale. The company has said that most of the victims worked either directly or indirectly for Vale.

Investors and analysts are watching the investigation and the legal process closely to try to determine how much the disaster will cost the company, though it will likely take years to determine the total amount. Vale's shares plunged almost 25% on Monday, the first day of trading after the accident, but have since regained some of that ground.

Brazilians have been riveted by the frequently televised efforts of rescue workers to locate victims' corpses and by the death toll, and the country's lawmakers, regulators and justice system have been quick to propose new legislation, impose fines and investigate the causes of the tragedy.

A spokesman for rescue workers said that locating and identifying the bodies are getting more difficult because the corpses have started to decay and many of them are buried under more mud than the ones they have already found.

The Brazilian government plans to streamline an application process for environmental licenses, Environment Minister Ricardo Salles said Thursday.

Vale has also taken additional actions to give financial aid to families affected by the disaster. The company said earlier this week it would make a donation of 100,000 reais ($27,500) to the families of people who are dead or missing following the dam's collapse, and on Thursday Vale started taking information from family members. The minimum wage in Brazil is 988 reais ($275) a month.

Write to Jeffrey T. Lewis at jeffrey.lewis@wsj.com and Paulo Trevisani at paulo.trevisani@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VALE
05:51pVALE : in Talks on Payments to Brazil's Dam Disaster Victims -- Update
DJ
05:06pLAW OFFICES OF HOWARD G. SMITH : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Acti..
BU
04:45pVALE : Brazil dam burst death toll rises to 110; search goes on for 238
AQ
04:15pTHE LATEST : Death toll in Brazil dam collapse rises to 110
AQ
01:56pVALE : Anger persists after Vale vows to make amends for Brazil dam disaster
AQ
09:24aBRAZIL : Water around collapsed dam presents risk
AQ
07:19aGlencore nears $500 million deal to buy iron ore from Brazil's CSN - sources
RE
06:10aJFE : Japan steel federation chief sees higher domestic output in 2019
RE
03:23aVALE : Chinese coking coal soars to 17-month peak on supply concerns
RE
01/30BHP : Committed to Learn from Latest Tailings Dam Tragedy - CEO
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 36 493 M
EBIT 2018 12 729 M
Net income 2018 10 661 M
Debt 2018 9 594 M
Yield 2018 6,41%
P/E ratio 2018 9,51
P/E ratio 2019 7,71
EV / Sales 2018 2,09x
EV / Sales 2019 1,96x
Capitalization 66 829 M
Chart VALE
Duration : Period :
Vale Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VALE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 16,6 $
Spread / Average Target 31%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Fábio Schvartsman Chief Executive Officer
Gueitiro Matsuo Genso Chairman
Luciano Siani Pires Chief Financial Officer
Oscar Augusto de Camargo Filho Director
Dan Antonio Marinho Conrado Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VALE-8.65%66 829
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED29.36%11 937
KUMBA IRON ORE LTD.23.78%8 002
NMDC LTD-1.60%4 281
FERREXPO PLC18.78%1 778
LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CORPORATION20.75%1 426
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.